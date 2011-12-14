(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/BEIJING/SINGAPORE, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
says in a new report that the Asian oil and gas (O&G) sector
should continue to see strong M&A activity in 2012. Although
this and sustained high capex will constrain improvements to
credit profiles, there is sufficient rating headroom to allow
Fitch to maintain a Stable rating Outlook on the sector.
"Fitch expects M&A activity to remain high for the Asian oil
and gas sector. Prospects for large M&A are especially strong
for state-linked oil companies," says Steve Cox, Director in
Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy & Utilities team. Long-term energy
security and gaining expertise on unconventional sources of
energy are propelling investments. However, the agency notes
that more than half of the large overseas reserve acquisitions
(by invested amount) by Fitch-rated O&G companies in Asia over
the last 18 months are not expected to provide meaningful
returns in the short-term to medium-term, weighing on credit
profiles. Nevertheless, robust balance sheets, including large
cash reserves, or linkages to state provide financial
flexibility for future M&A.
Fitch expects refining margins to moderate in 2012 from 2011
levels. Substantial refining capacity additions are expected
through to 2015, a large share of which will be in Asia, mostly
catering to increasing domestic demand. While the more
refining-focused issuers - Reliance Industries Limited
('BBB-'/Stable) and SK Innovation Co Ltd ('BBB'/Stable) - are
more affected by this, their increased level of vertical
integration and improved credit profiles over the last three
years have improved their ability to weather a weaker operating
environment.
"Fitch believes that fuel price reforms remain challenging
in most markets although consumer inflation has eased. There is,
however, some prospect of loosening of price controls in
selected markets," adds Mr. Cox. In Malaysia, the government has
announced a gradual phasing out of gas subsidies borne by
PETRONAS ('A'/Stable); however, a strong commitment to these
reforms is yet to be demonstrated. In China, both Petrochina
('A+'/Stable) and Sinopec ('A'/Stable) have been incurring heavy
losses on refining operations due to price controls, leading to
the possibility of China re-thinking its policy on fuel pricing.
Fitch expects capex to remain high in 2012, with
substantial increases in capex for some issuers, particularly
Indonesia's PT Pertamina ('BB+'/Positive) and India's GAIL
Limited ('BBB-'/Stable). Fitch forecasts negative free cash
generation of around USD20bn for the rated (on the international
scale) O&G issuers in Asia. Refinancing needs are also high with
around USD50bn of debt maturities in 2012. However, given the
strong cash reserves and access to capital, Fitch does not
expect liquidity to be a major challenge for most issuers.
With the exception of PETRONAS, whose ratings can be
negatively affected if the government of Malaysia does not
reduce the financial requirements on the company, the others
issuers have moderate to strong rating headroom.
The report entitled "2012 Outlook: Asia Oil and Gas" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.