BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Rating
(Thailand) Limited has affirmed Asian Property Development
Public Company Limited's (APD) National ratings at Long-Term
'BBB+(tha)' and Short-Term 'F2(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect APD's strong foothold in the condominium
and townhouse market in Bangkok and nearby cities. Its
established brand and development track record, particularly in
mid-tier to upper mid-tier properties, have helped maintain both
healthy presales averaging THB15bn per year and reasonable
profit margins of 19% to 24% during the past five years. A
well-diversified portfolio by property type and locations also
helped mitigate the adverse impact from the major floods in
Thailand in 2011.
Fitch expects healthy presales in 2012, based on recovery of
the market for low-rise properties and expected strong take-up
rate of APD's six new condominiums. Presales of APD's low-rise
properties have recovered quicker than its peers given that only
few of its projects are in areas affected by the floods. APD's
presales grew 41% in H112 from the same period last year.
APD's net debt to inventory should gradually improve in the
next 12-18 months, due to slower land acquisition in 2012,
healthy low-rise property sales and on-schedule ownership
transfer of condominium projects. Fitch expects APD's leverage,
defined as net debt to inventory to ease to 50% - a rating
trigger threshold - at end-2012 (end-2011: 51%) and drop below
this level in 2013.
The agency expects higher labor and building material costs
to temper APD's profitability and to remain a feature for at
least the remainder of 2012. APD's gross margin dropped to 34%
in H112 from 38% in 2011. Escalating land prices in inner
Bangkok are also putting pressure on APD's profitability,
particularly on its new condominium projects for 2012 and 2013.
APD's ratings are constrained by the inherent volatility
from property development activities, where there is limited
earnings visibility. This means the company is dependent on
presales to meet its financial obligations and is exposed to a
weakening property market. Other operating risks include floods,
increasing supply of condominiums, as well as intense
competition.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to negative rating action include
- A significant drop in presales or new project launches on
a sustained basis
- A sustained deterioration in funds from operations
interest coverage below 3.5x (end-2011: 3.05x) or sustained
increase in financial leverage, as measured by net debt to
inventory, over 50%
Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the
next 12-18 months due to its current high financial leverage.