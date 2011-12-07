(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Asian Power and
Utilities
here
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said in
a new report published today that it expects the credit profiles
of Asian power and utilities issuers to remain stable in 2012.
Although higher capex and slow tariff reforms will continue to
exert pressure on their standalone financial profiles, these are
mitigated by strong linkages with their respective governments
or by the issuers' adequate rating headroom. An exception,
however, is Chinese thermal power producers.
"The slow tariff reforms in many Asian markets continue to
hurt the financial profiles of utilities companies. Moreover,
most issuers are undertaking heavy investments to meet demand
growth and state policy-driven targets, putting further pressure
on credit profiles," says Steve Cox, Director in Fitch's
Asia-Pacific Energy & Utilities team.
The report notes that Asian governments in their efforts to
fight inflation in 2011 have held tariffs down at the expense of
the financial health of the utilities sector. "The easing
inflation in a number of markets across Asia, coupled with risks
to the financial health of utilities issuers - and burden on
government finances - as a result of holding tariffs down, may
lead to some loosening of tariff controls," adds Mr. Cox.
Fitch forecasts a 15% increase in capex at its rated Asian
utilities in 2012, which is likely to lead to 30% more negative
free cash generation. Upcoming debt maturities also require
substantial external funding. However, Asian utilities' strong
linkages with their respective sovereigns mean the agency does
not expect funding requirements to be a major challenge for the
majority of the rated issuers. Fitch believes that access to
capital by Asian utilities issuers will not be materially
impaired by the eurozone credit crisis.
With regard to Chinese thermal power producers, significant
capex programmes and material short-term debt that needs
refinancing in 2012 will continue to put pressure on their
financial profiles that have been substantially weakened over
the last five years by weak tariffs and large debt-funded capex.
They have little rating headroom for any increase in funding
costs. M&A remains a potential risk, but only for a limited
number of issuers, such as Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings
Limited ('A-'/Stable).
The report entitled "2012 Outlook: Asia Power and Utilities"
is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.