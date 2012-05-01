(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 1, 2012--A strong dependency on exports leaves the Asia-Pacific region susceptible to any flare-up in the European debt crisis, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today. In Standard & Poor's opinion, if debt woes in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) lead to a more severe global slowdown than our base scenario, then we would consider taking negative rating actions on the banking sectors of affected Asia-Pacific countries.

We currently consider most of the rated banks in Asia-Pacific capable of withstanding pressures from the eurozone debt crisis at their current rating levels, given their solid financial profiles and good liquidity (see "Higher Credit Costs and Lower Earnings Will Test Banks In 2012," published March 12, 2012).

However, although risks have diminished across the eurozone, they have not disappeared. Standard & Poor's base case scenario forecasts a mild recession in the eurozone, with a 40% risk of a more severe outcome (see "No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published April 4, 2012).

In our view, banks in the eurozone will continue to suffer from fundamental risks despite the recent easing of liquidity conditions underpinned by European Central Bank (ECB) operations (see "The Five Key Risks For European Banks," published April 11, 2012). Today's Credit FAQ examines how Standard & Poor's views the potential impact of the euro debt crisis on the credit standing of banking sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.