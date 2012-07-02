(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 2, 2012 -- Key life
insurance markets in Asia Pacific are facing challenges
associated with weakening or slowing economic conditions and
volatility in investment markets. Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services sees these economic and investment market factors
adversely affecting growth momentum, weakening capitalization
and hampering earning prospects to varying degrees in the
region. Our expectation is such that our stable credit outlook
for the Asia-Pacific life insurance sector is moving towards a
negative bias. That's according to a report titled,
"Asia-Pacific's Life Insurance Market Faces a Challenging
Outlook For 2012" that the rating agency published today.
"We have revised to negative from stable the outlook on the
life insurance sectors in China and Taiwan, and maintained the
existing negative outlook on the life sector in Japan" said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst, Michael Vine. In the same
vein, we have revised to stable from positive the outlook on the
life sector in Korea, and maintained our stable outlooks on
remaining life sectors covered in the region--on the basis of
ongoing growth prospects and supportive capitalization in those
markets.
The move to a negative outlook reflects weakening
capitalization and projected lower growth in the short term for
China's life sector, while for Taiwan's life sector, pressure on
capitalization and growth as well as exposure to investment
market volatility. Japan's life sector outlook remains negative
for economic and sovereign rating issues, although the sector's
fundamentals are stable with moderate premium growth expected.