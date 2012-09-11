(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012 -- Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today published its list of material
rating agency confirmations (RACs) for Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan)
structured finance transactions during August 2012. We are
publishing this list to provide investors and other market
participants with more timely information regarding certain
amendments to publicly rated structured finance transactions in
Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan).
Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a
proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a change,
withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs
may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes
effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has
not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially
final form.
The report, "Asia-Pacific (Ex-Japan) Structured Finance
Transaction Amendments For Which S&P Provided Rating Agency
Confirmations in August 2012," is available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.
