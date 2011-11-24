(The following was released by the rating agency)
Nov 25 - The grounding and reduced capacity of a domestic
carrier, and a protracted industrial relations dispute have
caused a dip in domestic traffic at some of the rated Australian
airports.
In addition, the recent earthquakes in New Zealand and Japan
continue to have a dampening impact on passenger numbers at
Christchurch and Narita airports, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in a report published today.
"Offsetting the drop in domestic traffic at some of the
rated Australian airports was healthy international passenger
growth during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2011," Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Danielle Kremzer said.
"Overall passenger growth in Australia has been robust,
supporting our investment-grade ratings on the airports. We
believe the disruptions are unlikely to have a lasting impact on
domestic services. Playing a greater role would be the impact of
economic conditions on passenger demand and airline capacity
over the near term."
We placed Christchurch and Narita airports on negative
outlooks because we believe their business risk profiles could
suffer in the long term due to the lingering impact of the
earthquakes on passenger numbers.
For Hong Kong International Airport, we expect a soft
landing to occur due to the sluggish global economy. China's
continued strong growth will further provide reasonable growth
in passenger traffic at the airport.
That said, the global volatility spreading from the U.S. and
Europe could depress consumer sentiment in Asia-Pacific. If
consumer sentiment were to weaken, it could adversely affect
passenger traffic at the rated airports.
Nevertheless, our current view of Asia-Pacific's sound
economic growth means that the uncertainty affecting other parts
of the globe would have limited immediate impact on rated
airports. Furthermore, rated airports have refinanced most of
their upcoming debt maturities.
On the other hand, the changing low-cost carrier market in
Asia Pacific, regulatory developments, and major capital works
underway would have a more immediate impact on the credit
quality of the region's rated airports, in our opinion.
The report titled, Asia-Pacific Airports Are Still Buoyant
Despite Some Disruptions And Uncertain Global Economy", is
available on Global Credit Portal.