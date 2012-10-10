(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 10, 2012--Divergent
trends have emerged in recent years across Asia-Pacific banking
systems on three important inter-related factors: private sector
debt, house prices, and funding. That's a key finding of a new
report, titled "Divergent Trends In Banking System Risks Emerge
Across Asia Pacific", that provides an update on the banking
system risks in the 18 Asia-Pacific countries analysed by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
"On one hand, some of the region's larger emerging economies
are showing an increase in personal demand for credit and other
banking products," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sharad
Jain, in the report. "On the other hand, some of the mature
economies are showing signs of a credit-growth slowdown, some of
them are even deleveraging--particularly after the global
financial crisis in 2008. Additionally, in some countries, a
slowdown in credit growth has been accompanied by increasing
funding support from depositors, thereby reducing need for
offshore borrowings."
These factors form a key part of Standard & Poor's
assessment of banking system risks, including our Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) scores for each
country. We expect that potential for changes in our BICRA
scores on banking systems in Asia-Pacific to be varied,
reflecting the divergent trends in these important factors.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you
are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of
the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to
research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can
also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the
Ratings search box located in the left column at
www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a
copy of this report by contacting the media representative
provided.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Global Banking Faces Economic Risks In The Eurozone, The
U.S., And China, Oct. 4, 2012
-- Buffeted By Recession, The Gap Between Western Europe's
Core And Peripheral Banking Systems Widens, Oct. 4, 2012
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments Update: October
2012, Oct. 2, 2012
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011