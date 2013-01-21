(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 21, 2013--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said in a report released today that it expects
most of the Asia-Pacific banks it rates to be able to comply
with the new requirements of the Basel III capital reforms
without significant difficulty, due to primarily to their
relatively strong core capital.
"Asia-Pacific banks are poised to take the global lead in
implementing Basel III in 2013. Among members of the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), most countries in
Asia-Pacific have published their final set of Basel III capital
reform regulations effective from January 2013. As a result,
Asia-Pacific banks will adopt the new capital regulations ahead
of their global peers: the U.S. has delayed the implementation
and timetable of the Basel III capital reforms, and a final
draft remains under discussion in the EU. Furthermore, the new
Basel III capital requirements that national regulators in
Asia-Pacific have implemented are more stringent than those in
many countries," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Naoko
Nemoto.
"However," Nemoto notes, "we expect banks in high-growth
systems such as India and China to face challenges in
maintaining or raising capital ratios to keep pace with growth
in risk assets. Based on certain assumptions, we estimate that
the total capital shortfall of major banks in both countries
could reach about US$100 billion in 2019.In addition, some banks
in mature and low-margin markets, such as Japan and Taiwan, will
need to enhance earnings capacity and their ability to generate
capital to meet Basel III's minimum standards for the Common
Equity Tier 1 capital ratio."
The Basel III capital reforms will encourage banks to
strengthen capitalization, which is a positive rating factor. In
addition, higher capital requirements will protect banking
systems from risks associated with excess credit growth and
asset inflation, which are risk factors in the Asia-Pacific
region. On the other hand, the capital reforms could force banks
to focus on optimizing their use of capital and setting adequate
price premiums, with potential knock-on effects on various
sectors. For instance, a higher capital charge could lead to
higher funding costs and lower availability of longer-term
credit for corporate borrowers.