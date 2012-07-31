(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Slower markets at home are spurring Asia-Pacific banks to look abroad to boost growth, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today.

"Major banks in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Japan are seeking higher yields and growth opportunities in cross-border loans, mainly within Asia," said Naoko Nemoto, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.

"Even China's major banks--which enjoy relatively high margins at home--have increased their appetite for overseas exposure to diversify their revenue and deliver better services to clients. We expect this trend to continue for at least several years, while asset reductions by European banks could create more opportunities for Asia-Pacific banks to boost their presence in global markets," she added.

Although higher credit and operational risks, and a greater reliance on foreign currency funding, threaten to counter the benefits of increased returns and revenue diversification, Standard & Poor's expects most banks will avoid any significant erosion of their credit quality, given their cautious strategies and improved risk management.

"We expect that the future benefits and risks of the banks' forays overseas will largely depend on how they execute their strategies and adapt to new environments," Ms. Nemoto said.

According to the report, major banks in Asia-Pacific have increased their credit exposures at a faster pace overseas than in their home markets. Banks in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China have recently shown particularly rapid overseas growth, which has outpaced growth in their domestic markets.