(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 17, 2012--A further
slowdown in the global economy and, to a lesser extent, a
disruption in refinancing are the major risks facing
Asia-Pacific companies. That's according to a Credit FAQ, titled
"Top 10 Investor Questions: Asia-Pacific Corporates," that
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published recently.
"A major negative surprise from eurozone could disrupt
global financial markets and hurt Asia-Pacific companies.
China's current economic slowdown is also affecting export
growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jaemin Kwon.
Standard & Poor's observes that the capital goods, home
building, and metals sectors are likely to find the market
conditions toughest in 2013.
"Our negative outlooks for sectors such as home building,
metals, and mining are largely due to cyclical reasons. However,
exogenous factors such as the eurozone crisis and a slow
recovery in the U.S. could cause a deeper downturn than normal,"
said Mr. Kwon.
A potential hard landing in China could keep profitability
of the steel sector low over the next year. Aluminum companies
in the country are also facing overcapacity, but they are more
likely to curtail production when demand weakens. Companies in
Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia also face some risk of
an immediate negative impact.
The report notes that default rates for Asia-Pacific
companies are likely to go up, but they are unlikely to rise to
the levels that Standard & Poor's expects for Europe or the U.S.
That is because Asia is unlikely to slip into a regional
recession.
The report assesses the impact of a power shortage in Japan
on companies there. It also analyzes the trends in the consumer
electronic, automobiles, and retail sectors in Asia-Pacific.