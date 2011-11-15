(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said in a special report released today that credit metrics for rated telecommunications operators (telcos) in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong will remain broadly stable in 2012. Investment will remain reasonably high to meet network requirements, but leverage should be in line with 2011's levels.

"Margin pressure from rising competition and the decline of fixed-line voice business will generally be mitigated by increased demand for other products," said Alvin Lim, Associate Director in Fitch's Telecommunications, Media and Technology team (TMT) and co-author of the report.

In China, mobile and broadband segment growth should offset margin pressure, with mobile data services, in particular, likely to be a key growth driver.

"Third generation services in China will benefit from the launch of handsets priced at under CNY1,000 and free cash flow margins for Fitch-rated entities should improve in 2012, as demand-driven increase in cash from operations is expected to outpace the increase in investment," said Kevin Chang, Director in Fitch's TMT team and the report's co-author.

In Taiwan, Fitch expects the margins of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (Chunghwa, 'AA-'/Stable) to decline slightly in 2012, due to a third year of mandatory tariff reductions on certain products, intensified competition, and a rise in handset subsidies as smartphones become more popular.

Nevertheless, Fitch expects demand for mobile internet, broadband and "cloud computing" services to enable 2012 revenue to rise by low single-digit percentage points. Chunghwa's credit metrics should remain strong.

In South Korea, the recently launched (September 2011) fourth generation (4G) mobile products (long-term evolution, LTE) should fuel competition in 2012, and LTE marketing costs (handset subsidies and tariffs discounts) are likely to constrain 2012 profits to 2011's level.

Capex will continue to be significant, particularly on the LTE network, and free cash flow generation will therefore remain weak. Fitch expects the Hong Kong broadband market to continue to place a premium on quality of service, in comparison with some other markets which are primarily price-driven.

Operators such as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited (City Telecom, 'BB'/Stable) - with a high proportion of high speed, fibre-to-the-home customers - are better positioned. Fitch expects City Telecom to boost its market share, and its longer-term credit profile is unlikely to be impaired by the proposed HKD600m media centre investment planned for 2014.