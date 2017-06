Jan 11 Assemblies of God Financial Services Group

* Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn the Baa2 issuer rating of Assemblies of God Financial Services Group (MO). The organization has no rated debt based on the issuer rating. Moody's rates the Assemblies of God Financial Service Group's Financial Real Estate Trust 2004-1 Mortgage Loan-Backed Notes, Series 2004-1, Class A with an A3 rating with a stable outlook.