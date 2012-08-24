(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have revised the outlook on Asset Finance Ltd. (AFL)
to stable, from negative. The issuer credit rating on AFL is
affirmed at 'B'.
-- The outlook revision comes on news of AFL's planned exit
of large historic loans.
-- We hold the view that AFL's substantial provisions on
large historic loans and new low-balance lending reduce the risk
of asset quality materially weakening over the next year.
-- In our opinion, AFL has effectively managed its
short-term liquidity risk; a new prospectus is expected by the
month's end.
Rating Action
On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised
its outlook on New Zealand-based finance company Asset Finance
Ltd. (AFL) to stable, from negative. The long-term issuer credit
rating is affirmed at 'B'.
Rationale
The issuer credit rating on AFL reflects the finance
company's security-based lending to high-risk clientele; plus
key-person risk, challenges in obtaining loan growth, and
volatile earnings. The latter is reflected in reported losses
for fiscal 2012, which were driven by the raising of significant
impairment provisions pertaining to large historic loans--a
feature that negatively affects the issuer credit rating.
Offsetting these weaknesses are AFL's effective management of
liquidity risk, good interest margins, and a committed
management team to preserve its long-established niche in asset
finance under somewhat challenging economic times.
In our view, AFL has effectively managed its short-term
liquidity risk, which stems from an interim order put in place
by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) on April 13, 2012 (the
order expired on May 4, 2012). This interim order was issued
because FMA considered the prospectus disclosure of a loan AFL
made to Rexon Ltd. as misleading. The order forced AFL to put
new and reinvested debenture deposits into its solicitor's trust
account, which meant these funds were not available for meeting
ongoing liquidity needs. AFL's ability to meet its liquidity
needs during the time the order was in force was largely
supported by its cash holdings, which totaled NZ$4.2 million at
March 31, 2012; this amount sufficiently covered short-term
liquidity needs, including funds required to repay maturing
debenture stocks. At the end of July 2012, AFL held NZ$2.5
million in cash, which is sufficient to cover maturing
debentures over the next six months--in the absence of new
lending. The registration of a new prospectus, expected by Aug.
31, 2012, will allow AFL access to funds investors are currently
voluntarily placed in the solicitor's trust account, which is a
positive factor to our view of AFL's ability to manage its
ongoing liquidity needs.
A key impediment to an upward movement in the rating on AFL
is AFL's large exposures to selected historic
loans--individually disclosed in its prospectus. In fiscal 2012,
AFL raised material loan loss provisions against these loans, in
a move that contributed to a year-end loss of NZ$215,503, and an
increase in the ratio of loan loss reserves to gross receivables
to 13.36%, from 6.91% over fiscal 2012. The company plans to
progressively exit these loans through the realization of
underlying security pledged against these loans. Credit
concentration risk has moderated, with the largest loan exposure
(a historic loan)--net of provisions--reducing to 34% of
shareholders' equity, from 61% (see our report dated Oct. 16,
2011). Notwithstanding this--and the fairly substantial
provisions--there remains a risk of further impairments given
the depreciable nature of underlying securities and potential
delays in the sale process. Should these further impairments
materialize, we may revise our view on AFL's credit quality
transparency, and this could have negative implications on AFL's
rating.
We expect AFL's market position to remain modest, as a
niche-focused Whakatane-based finance company with no changes to
its distribution channel, or to its network of nine offices,
seven agents, or its website. AFL continues its cautious entry
into the receivables-factoring market; penetration has been
successful to date, but represents a small portion (3.5%) of
receivables at March 31, 2012, and is only a small contributor
to earnings. A key objective for AFL is to achieve meaningful
loan growth, which has been negative in the previous two years.
Notwithstanding a surge in new loans in May and June 2012,
ongoing loan demand is expected to be subdued over fiscal 2013,
and net growth is challenged by the quick amortization schedule
of existing loans. In our view, meaningful growth is required to
boost noninterest income (64.41% of operating income for the
year ending March 31, 2012) and to preserve interest margins,
which have moderated to 8.5% over fiscal 2012, from 9.31% in
2011. In our view, growth challenges, high levels of cash held
(including the solicitor trust account), and the timing of a
planned exit on historic loans (which currently pay 5% interest
per annum), exert a degree of pressure on earning prospects.
AFL's capital position continues to be a constraint on the
rating. AFL's capital base is small relative to domestic peers;
equity as a percentage of managed assets declined to 13.31% over
fiscal 2012 due to losses reported but remains higher than seen
in earlier years. At May 30, 2012, the capital buffer above the
regulatory minimum provides room for substantial loan growth;
however, we nevertheless believe growth is unlikely to be
achieved. In our view, AFL's overall capital position remains
vulnerable to potential adverse operational events, such as
legal liability and fraud. Financial flexibility is limited, due
to the company's private shareholding structure, which is
expected to remain unchanged despite the departure of executive
director Dennis Hodgetts, who is likely to retain his 10%
shareholding (based on information provided by AFL management).
Liquidity
The short-term rating on AFL is 'B'. At March 31, 2012, AFL
had NZ$4.2 million in cash or equivalents, which represent 69%
of current liabilities (36% in March 2011). Due to a surge in
new lending in recent months, the cash balance decreased to
NZ$2.5 million in July, which can be used to cover debenture
maturities over the next six months. Further, the registration
of a new prospectus, expected by end of August 2012, will allow
access to NZ$1.2 million in funds currently under a solicitor's
trust account--adding to our favorable view of AFL's short-term
liquidity. In addition to this, the planned sale of collaterals
on selected historic loans will further add to AFL's current
liquidity position over calendar 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AFL will
continue to effectively manage its liquidity position and
improve its asset-quality position through the successful exit
of a number of large historic loans, which should support future
operating-performance prospects.
We may lower the rating if AFL were unable to quickly
re-establish it debenture funding capability, as that could
compromise the company's overall liquidity position and ability
to meet its debt obligations, particularly if the company were
to encounter difficulties in realizing collaterals when exiting
a number of large historic problem loans. The rating would also
come under pressure if there were meaningful new provisions
arising from the historic loans, or if significant new
nonperforming assets were to emerge from the historical loan
book.
We do not expect to raise the ratings on AFL in the medium
term. An upward adjustment would require a longer period of
demonstrated stability in key credit-quality metrics and the
establishment of a track record of good operating performance
that supported a material increase in the company's capital base
and key capital-adequacy metrics over time. In addition, a
higher rating would require further evidence that the company
could strengthen its market position by achieving meaningful
profitable growth, a stable market position, and attain
meaningful growth rates to support a higher rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Asset Finance Ltd.
Issuer credit rating B/Stable/B B/Negative/B