Overview

-- We have revised the outlook on Asset Finance Ltd. (AFL) to stable, from negative. The issuer credit rating on AFL is affirmed at 'B'.

-- The outlook revision comes on news of AFL's planned exit of large historic loans.

-- We hold the view that AFL's substantial provisions on large historic loans and new low-balance lending reduce the risk of asset quality materially weakening over the next year.

-- In our opinion, AFL has effectively managed its short-term liquidity risk; a new prospectus is expected by the month's end.

Rating Action

On Aug. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its outlook on New Zealand-based finance company Asset Finance Ltd. (AFL) to stable, from negative. The long-term issuer credit rating is affirmed at 'B'.

Rationale

The issuer credit rating on AFL reflects the finance company's security-based lending to high-risk clientele; plus key-person risk, challenges in obtaining loan growth, and volatile earnings. The latter is reflected in reported losses for fiscal 2012, which were driven by the raising of significant impairment provisions pertaining to large historic loans--a feature that negatively affects the issuer credit rating. Offsetting these weaknesses are AFL's effective management of liquidity risk, good interest margins, and a committed management team to preserve its long-established niche in asset finance under somewhat challenging economic times.

In our view, AFL has effectively managed its short-term liquidity risk, which stems from an interim order put in place by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) on April 13, 2012 (the order expired on May 4, 2012). This interim order was issued because FMA considered the prospectus disclosure of a loan AFL made to Rexon Ltd. as misleading. The order forced AFL to put new and reinvested debenture deposits into its solicitor's trust account, which meant these funds were not available for meeting ongoing liquidity needs. AFL's ability to meet its liquidity needs during the time the order was in force was largely supported by its cash holdings, which totaled NZ$4.2 million at March 31, 2012; this amount sufficiently covered short-term liquidity needs, including funds required to repay maturing debenture stocks. At the end of July 2012, AFL held NZ$2.5 million in cash, which is sufficient to cover maturing debentures over the next six months--in the absence of new lending. The registration of a new prospectus, expected by Aug. 31, 2012, will allow AFL access to funds investors are currently voluntarily placed in the solicitor's trust account, which is a positive factor to our view of AFL's ability to manage its ongoing liquidity needs.

A key impediment to an upward movement in the rating on AFL is AFL's large exposures to selected historic loans--individually disclosed in its prospectus. In fiscal 2012, AFL raised material loan loss provisions against these loans, in a move that contributed to a year-end loss of NZ$215,503, and an increase in the ratio of loan loss reserves to gross receivables to 13.36%, from 6.91% over fiscal 2012. The company plans to progressively exit these loans through the realization of underlying security pledged against these loans. Credit concentration risk has moderated, with the largest loan exposure (a historic loan)--net of provisions--reducing to 34% of shareholders' equity, from 61% (see our report dated Oct. 16, 2011). Notwithstanding this--and the fairly substantial provisions--there remains a risk of further impairments given the depreciable nature of underlying securities and potential delays in the sale process. Should these further impairments materialize, we may revise our view on AFL's credit quality transparency, and this could have negative implications on AFL's rating.

We expect AFL's market position to remain modest, as a niche-focused Whakatane-based finance company with no changes to its distribution channel, or to its network of nine offices, seven agents, or its website. AFL continues its cautious entry into the receivables-factoring market; penetration has been successful to date, but represents a small portion (3.5%) of receivables at March 31, 2012, and is only a small contributor to earnings. A key objective for AFL is to achieve meaningful loan growth, which has been negative in the previous two years. Notwithstanding a surge in new loans in May and June 2012, ongoing loan demand is expected to be subdued over fiscal 2013, and net growth is challenged by the quick amortization schedule of existing loans. In our view, meaningful growth is required to boost noninterest income (64.41% of operating income for the year ending March 31, 2012) and to preserve interest margins, which have moderated to 8.5% over fiscal 2012, from 9.31% in 2011. In our view, growth challenges, high levels of cash held (including the solicitor trust account), and the timing of a planned exit on historic loans (which currently pay 5% interest per annum), exert a degree of pressure on earning prospects.

AFL's capital position continues to be a constraint on the rating. AFL's capital base is small relative to domestic peers; equity as a percentage of managed assets declined to 13.31% over fiscal 2012 due to losses reported but remains higher than seen in earlier years. At May 30, 2012, the capital buffer above the regulatory minimum provides room for substantial loan growth; however, we nevertheless believe growth is unlikely to be achieved. In our view, AFL's overall capital position remains vulnerable to potential adverse operational events, such as legal liability and fraud. Financial flexibility is limited, due to the company's private shareholding structure, which is expected to remain unchanged despite the departure of executive director Dennis Hodgetts, who is likely to retain his 10% shareholding (based on information provided by AFL management).

Liquidity

The short-term rating on AFL is 'B'. At March 31, 2012, AFL had NZ$4.2 million in cash or equivalents, which represent 69% of current liabilities (36% in March 2011). Due to a surge in new lending in recent months, the cash balance decreased to NZ$2.5 million in July, which can be used to cover debenture maturities over the next six months. Further, the registration of a new prospectus, expected by end of August 2012, will allow access to NZ$1.2 million in funds currently under a solicitor's trust account--adding to our favorable view of AFL's short-term liquidity. In addition to this, the planned sale of collaterals on selected historic loans will further add to AFL's current liquidity position over calendar 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AFL will continue to effectively manage its liquidity position and improve its asset-quality position through the successful exit of a number of large historic loans, which should support future operating-performance prospects.

We may lower the rating if AFL were unable to quickly re-establish it debenture funding capability, as that could compromise the company's overall liquidity position and ability to meet its debt obligations, particularly if the company were to encounter difficulties in realizing collaterals when exiting a number of large historic problem loans. The rating would also come under pressure if there were meaningful new provisions arising from the historic loans, or if significant new nonperforming assets were to emerge from the historical loan book.

We do not expect to raise the ratings on AFL in the medium term. An upward adjustment would require a longer period of demonstrated stability in key credit-quality metrics and the establishment of a track record of good operating performance that supported a material increase in the company's capital base and key capital-adequacy metrics over time. In addition, a higher rating would require further evidence that the company could strengthen its market position by achieving meaningful profitable growth, a stable market position, and attain meaningful growth rates to support a higher rating.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Asset Finance Ltd.

Issuer credit rating B/Stable/B B/Negative/B