(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We consider Asteron Life to be a "core" subsidiary of
Suncorp Group Ltd.
-- As a result, we have assigned financial strength and
issuer credit ratings of 'A+' on Asteron Life.
-- The ratings on Asteron Life are equalized with those on
the core operating companies of the Suncorp Group.
-- The outlook on the ratings is stable.
Rating Action
On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'A+' financial strength and issuer credit ratings
on New Zealand life insurer Asteron Life Ltd. (ALLNZ). The
outlook on the ratings is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on ALLNZ reflect our opinion of the insurer's
"core" status to the listed financial services group, Suncorp
Group Ltd. (SGL; rated A/Stable/--; core operating entities
rated A+/Stable/--). Given its core status, the ratings on ALLNZ
are equalized with those on the SGL group of core operating
companies under our group-rating methodology.
ALLNZ's core status is based on our view that its products,
markets, and customers are closely aligned to the group's
mainstream businesses; and that it is highly operationally
integrated with other group entities. We also consider ALLNZ to
be core while it demonstrates a sound operating performance and
improvement consistent with group expectations, and is
capitalized at a level at least commensurate with the group
rating. For the company to retain its core status, we would need
to see ongoing evidence of strong commitment at the group
management level. A demonstration of this was the material
capital injections provided to the company in 2012.
SGL is the ultimate parent of ALLNZ, and along with
Suncorp's Australian life insurer Suncorp Life and
Superannuation Ltd. (SLSL; A+/Stable), forms SGL's life
insurance division. The combined life insurance division
comprises a significant level of group capital and earnings,
reducing the likelihood the group will divest its life
operations in the medium to long term. Currently, the group's
life operations also provide the group with a fairly independent
stream of stable earnings, and stronger underlying growth
prospects than its mature non-life insurance and banking
businesses. It also adds to the group's capacity to attract new
customers and increase loyalty of existing customers through
cross-selling and broadening customer relationships.
ALLNZ is New Zealand's third-largest life insurer and is now
principally engaged in underwriting and distributing life
assurance products. In line with ALLNZ's strategy to reposition
itself as a life risk specialist, the life insurer's
superannuation savings and funds management products are now
closed to new customers. ALLNZ's products are branded Asteron
Life for advisor channels given its presence in that market, and
AA Life for products sold through The New Zealand Automobile
Association (NZAA; not rated) channels under a 50% joint-venture
arrangement between NZAA and Suncorp Group NZ Ltd. (not rated).
We consider ALLNZ's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to be
strong, based on its solid market presence in the New Zealand
life market, very strong risk-based capital position, sound
asset management and governance, and good liquidity position.
Moderating aspects include a degree of leverage to movements in
equity prices and interest rates, resulting in part from
material exposures to participating life policies. In addition,
ALLNZ is sensitive to issues affecting the advisor
channel--which comprise the majority of its sales--such as
regulatory changes. Its historical operating performance has
also been adversely affected by weaker returns on some legacy
products and challenging market conditions.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook on ALLNZ is directly correlated
with that on SGL's core operating entities. If the group rating
were to increase, ALLNZ is also likely to be upgraded, and vice
versa. There is also some tolerance for deterioration in ALLNZ's
SACP before we would lower the rating on ALLNZ.
Our stable outlook on the group rating reflects our
expectation that:
-- The risk position of the group's banking businesses will
solidify at the adequate level, its earnings metrics will
improve to be broadly in line with peers, and its funding and
liquidity risks will continue to be satisfactorily managed.
-- The knock-on effects of volatile global debt markets due
to stresses in Europe, and other factors affecting the group's
banking business, will be adequately managed.
-- The strong competitive position of, and business
improvements in the group's general insurance businesses will
support their sound underlying earnings and allow them to
withstand increased claims costs arising from natural peril
events.
-- The competitive position and earnings capacity of the
group's life insurance businesses will remain supportive of
their SACP.
-- The group will maintain a strong capital position,
conservative asset allocations, as well as prudent reserving and
reinsurance practices.
If our expectations are not met, the ratings may be lowered.
Downward rating pressure could also come from:
-- Any further weakening in capitalization of its general
insurance operations;
-- Emergence of new or unexpected asset-quality problems in
the group's banking operations;
-- Weakening of the bank's funding and liquidity position
compared to domestic peers, or if its peer group as a whole were
to deteriorate.
We consider it unlikely that we would raise the ratings on
the core operating entities of the group in the medium term. A
higher rating would depend on Suncorp sustaining an improvement
in its overall operating performance to levels commensurate with
global best practice, and/or substantial positive development in
the SACPs of the group's banking and life insurance operations.
Our stable outlook on ALLNZ also reflects our view that it
will retain its core status and that its operating performance
and capital position will not deteriorate significantly. We may
downgrade our view of ALLNZ's core status to the group if it
does not perform to group management's expectations, or if there
is some likelihood the group may divest ALLNZ in the medium
term.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Asteron Life Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/--