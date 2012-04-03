(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Astra is likely to maintain its strong financial
performance over the next two years, given continued high demand
for automotives, strong commodity prices, and fairly stable
interest rates.
-- We consider the Indonesia-based conglomerate to be
strategically important to its parent Jardine Strategic Holdings
Ltd.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate
credit rating and 'axA-' ASEAN regional scale rating on Astra.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
company's financial management will remain conservative despite
its business expansion plans.
Rating Action
On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on PT
Astra International Tbk. The outlook is stable. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'axA-' long-term ASEAN regional scale
rating on the company.
Rationale
The affirmed rating reflects Astra's 'bb+' stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) and a one-notch uplift because of expected
support from its parent, Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd.
(Jardine Group: A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). The rating reflects our
view that the company has a "fair" business risk profile and
"modest" financial risk profile.
Astra's SACP is similar to the long-term foreign currency
rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2). We expect
Astra to have low leverage over the next six to 18 months,
excluding its captive financial services entities. Over the same
period, the company should also generate strong foreign currency
cash flows from the commodities businesses to service its
borrowings. In addition, the company has good capital market
standing and excellent financial flexibility, in our view. This
is because many of its operating companies are listed and have
strong market positions and good profitability.
The SACP also factors in Astra's exposure to cyclical and
economically sensitive sectors (such as palm oil and mining
contracting), increasing competition in the automobile business,
and the company's potential large investments and high execution
risk in capital-intensive segments.
The one-notch of uplift due to support from Jardine Group
reflects our assessment that Astra is strategically important to
its parent, even though the parent does not guarantee the
company's financial obligations. Jardine Group has a record of
owning and closely managing its core businesses over a long
period.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Astra's borrowings
(excluding financial services) to increase in 2012-2013 to about
Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 10 trillion-IDR11 trillion. As of Dec.
31, 2011, Astra's leverage is a low IDR8.5 trillion, with a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 0.6x and a ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to debt of more than 90%, reflecting a "modest"
financial risk profile, according to our criteria. The company
has slightly increased debt to fund its capital expenditure, but
we believe the company's credit protection measures are more
than adequate for its SACP. We anticipate that the ratio of
total debt to EBITDA will remain below 1.5x and FFO-to-debt
ratio will exceed 60%. We calculated these ratios after
adjusting for debt and cash flows, based on our captive finance
methodology.
Most of Astra's businesses have minimal debt, except for the
heavy equipment and mining segments run by PT United Tractors
Tbk (UT: unrated). UT raised equity of IDR6 trillion in June
2011, and used part of the proceeds and increased debt to
acquire five coal concessions. UT accounted for almost 70% of
Astra's total debt as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Astra's automotive distribution and palm oil businesses
contributed almost 50% to its pre-tax profit in 2011. These
businesses have minimal debt and are cash generative, with
limited capital expenditure needs. Financial services entities
contribute about 17% to operating income.
In our view, Astra's profitability and cash flows are
particularly sensitive to credit market conditions because its
financing business depends on wholesale funding to underwrite
automotive sales. Nevertheless, we note that Astra has
increasingly diversified its funding sources. A simultaneous
disruption in the credit market and a slowdown in the economy
could increase credit costs and weaken the loan quality of
Astra's financing business.
Nevertheless, we believe the company's management of its
financial services entities is conservative. Our view is based
on Astra's practice of prudent provisioning, its strong capital
structure, and locked-in interest margins with back-to-back
matching of receivables and loan tenor. The financial services
entities' ratio of debt-to-equity is about 4.5x-5.5x, which is
within the regulator's maximum debt-to-equity ratio of 10x.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Astra's liquidity is "strong". As of Dec.
31, 2011, the company has a cash balance of IDR11.1 trillion
(US$1.2 billion) and US$1.33 billion of undrawn committed
financing facilities.
We estimate the company's liquidity sources will exceed uses
by more than 50% in 2012, based on the following major
assumptions:
-- Astra will generate EBITDA of IDR20 trillion (US$2.2
billion) in 2012.
-- Astra's expenditures for 2012 will include working
capital needs of IDR3.84 trillion (US$420 million), capital
expenditure of IDR13 trillion (US$1.4 billion), and dividend
distribution of IDR9.5 trillion (US$1.0 billion).
In assessing liquidity, we have assumed that Astra will be
able to renew its short-term bank debts of IDR4.4 trillion
(US$487 million) based on its record and good relationships with
banks. Cash, undrawn committed facilities, EBITDA, capital
expenditure, and short-term debts do not include those of its
financial services companies.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Astra will
maintain strong cash flows and liquidity. The prospects for
profitability appear reasonably good. In our opinion, Astra will
invest in expanding its business portfolio, but will still
manage the expansion within its conservative investment
framework.
We could lower the rating if Astra undertakes aggressive
expansion and acquisitions, leading to a significant change in
its business and financial risk profiles or we assess the
support from Jardine Group has weakened.
We could upgrade Astra if we raise our transfer &
convertibility risk assessment of Indonesia to 'BBB' from BBB-
This would be accompanied by an improvement in the company's
business risk profile, particularly through greater
diversification and reduced concentration of profits from a
particular business segment. At the same time, Astra would
maintain its "modest" financial risk profile and its ability to
weather sovereign financial stress.