-- U.S. for-profit postsecondary education company ATI has provided us with confidential information regarding its debt obligations.

-- We are lowering our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on the company to 'D'. Our recovery ratings on the company's debt issues remain unchanged. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on North Richmond Hills, Texas-based ATI Acquisition Co. to 'D' from 'CCC-'.

We also lowered our issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured credit facilities and subordinated debt to 'D' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'CC'. Our recovery rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities and subordinated debt remains at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

Rationale The downgrade reflects confidential information that ATI has made available to Standard & Poor's regarding its debt obligations. ATI is a for-profit postsecondary education company focused on vocational programs, operating 23 career training centers and schools. ATI indirectly derives just under 90% of its revenues from federal-government-sponsored financial aid and grants received by its students. The campuses are geographically concentrated in Texas and Florida, representing a vulnerability to their regional economies.

ATI's credit quality has deteriorated significantly over the past year, primarily because of earnings erosion stemming from weak enrollment trends. As of Sept. 30, 2011, debt to EBITDA was 8.8x compared with 4.7x in the prior year. At the same time, EBITDA coverage of interest weakened to 1.0x from 2.4x. We see the risk of further deterioration in credit measures over the next year because of continued enrollment declines. We will update our analysis as new information becomes available. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Downgraded To From ATI Acquisition Co. Corporate Credit Rating D/--/-- CCC-/Negative/-- Senior Secured D CC Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated D CC Recovery Rating 6 6