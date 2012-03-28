(The following was released by the rating agency)

HYDERABAD/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Ananth Technology Limited (ATL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by ATL's extended working capital cycle of 727 inventory days due to the long lead time for orders; however, advance payments from its customers alleviate the liquidity risks.

The ratings are also constrained by the INR1,430m corporate guarantee extended by ATL for the INR2,220m large-scale debt-funded project of its associate company - Gagan Aerospace Private Limited (Gagan). The project is in the initial stages of implementation. ATL is also required to make equity investments in Gagan over the next three years. As a result, the adjusted leverage (including guarantees) is projected to remain high at 6x-7x in the medium term.

The ratings also reflect ATL's stable cash flows from lease rentals of owned property and its 20-year operational track record as a qualified vendor with leading government space and defense research organizations. Also, its strong order book status provides medium-term revenue visibility.

Positive rating guidelines include a significant improvement in ATL's revenues and profitability coupled with successful implementation of Gagan's project, leading to a sustained reduction in adjusted leverage. Conversely, a decline in revenues and/or profitability and a higher-than-projected investments/support to Gagan, leading to adjusted leverage exceeding 8.0x may be negative for the ratings.

ATL is a Hyderabad-based company, founded in 1991 by an ex-NASA and ex-ISRO scientist, Dr. Subbarao Pavuluri. ATL undertakes design, development, fabrication and supply of systems and sub-systems for defence and space applications. In FY11 (financial year ending March), ATL posted revenue of INR431.2m (FY10: INR313m), an operating EBITDAR margin of 44.2% (42.3%), and adjusted leverage of 4.2x (6.4x). Rating actions on ATL's bank facilities: - INR160m fund-based working capital: assigned 'Fitch BB(ind)' - Outstanding INR428.98m long-term loans: assigned 'Fitch BB(ind)' - INR900m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned 'Fitch A4+(ind)'