Overview
-- Auckland Airport's new pricing framework for the next
five years will provide greater clarity on its revenue. In
addition, the airport is reviewing any potential investment in a
new domestic passenger facility, which will include further
consultation with the airlines over the implications for airport
charges.
-- The temporary postponement of the large capital
expenditures toward the middle-to-second half of the decade will
sustain the airport's financial metrics at above our prior
expectations.
-- As a result, we are revising our rating outlook to
positive from stable, and affirming the ratings on the airport.
-- We would raise the rating if we have more clarity and
certainty regarding the long-term stability of the New Zealand
regulatory regime, as well as the company's intention to
maintain financial metrics significantly above its stated
policy.
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised its outlook on Auckland International Airport Ltd.
(AIAL) to positive from stable, and affirmed its 'A-/A-2'
ratings on the company.
Rationale
The outlook revision is based on our expectation that AIAL's
financial metrics will be higher than our previous forecasts
because of the airport's postponement of its previously assumed
large capital expenditure to the middle-to-second-half of the
decade. The deferral is due to the airport's further
consultation with airlines regarding the implications for
airport charges. Under our previous forecasts, we had assumed a
significant step-up in capital expenditure over the coming five
years. The airport had planned to construct a new domestic
terminal during the period, and start works on a second Northern
runway at the end of the five-year period. As part of its
consultation with the airlines regarding its proposed new
tariffs, AIAL has instead decided to pursue a shorter-term, less
capital-intensive solution concerning the congestion issues at
the existing domestic terminal until the longer-term new
terminal facility plans are finalized. In addition, work on the
second runway is unlikely to start until the later part of this
decade. As a result, we have lowered our capital expenditure
forecast for the next three years by about NZ$125 million, or
20% in aggregate compared to our prior estimate. We thus expect
AIAL's debt to be less by about NZ$100 million by 2015.
The lower debt level will improve AIAL's key financial
metrics, despite its recent decision to increase its dividend
payout ratio to 100% of net profit after tax, from 90%
previously. We believe the compound annual growth rate will be
modest over the next three years at 2.6% and 1.3% for
international and domestic traffic respectively, compared to a
corresponding compound annual growth rate over the past five
years of 4.4% and 2.1%, respectively. We therefore expect
financial metrics to remain significantly above the company's
stated targets of funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of more
than 15% and FFO interest coverage of greater than 3.5x. In
fact, we believe the ratios will remain only marginally below
the fiscal 2012 levels of 19% and 4x. We view these levels as
commensurate with a 'A' rating, all else being equal.
We continue to view AIAL's business risk profile as
"strong". This is based on AIAL's position as the major
international gateway to New Zealand, and its reasonably large
direct catchment area relative to other New Zealand peers, which
covers about 30% of the country's population. Furthermore, AIAL
has the country's largest range of international air-related
services, with substantial origin-and-destination traffic from
relatively diverse geographic and passenger bases. The airport
has a larger exposure to international passengers than peers
(about 7.77 million in fiscal 2012 compared to domestic traffic
of about 6.24 million)--a segment that can support growth but
also exposes the airport to external events and economic
conditions.
The airport also holds minority stakes in North Queensland
Airports (the owner and operator of Cairns and Mackay airports
in northeast Australia) and New Zealand's Queenstown Airport.
Although these shareholdings currently make up a small
proportion of the airport's total earnings, we believe the
ownership interests and expected increased contributions expose
the airport's metrics to potential underperformance from these
investments.
We believe that there remains some uncertainty around the
regulatory regime covering the New Zealand airport sector,
mainly following the recent publication by the Commerce
Commission of a Process and Issues Paper seeking to confirm the
effectiveness of the current light-handed regime. This process
is conducted for each airport independently and could lead to
changes in regulation, although we believe that AIAL is not
overexposed to this risk.
The ratings on AIAL reflect our opinion of the company's
natural-monopoly business, its diverse revenue stream, and the
airport's trend of robust passenger demand. In our view, these
strengths are somewhat offset by AIAL's partly debt-funded
capital expenditure program over the coming years; growing
exposure to its minority investments in North Queensland
Airports and Queenstown Airports; and relative uncertainty
concerning the New Zealand regulatory regime.
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on AIAL is 'A-2'. We view the
company's liquidity as "adequate". The company has a sufficient
buffer in the next 12-to-18 months to cover its capital
expenditure, dividends to shareholders, and other cash
requirements.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including
cash, FFO, and undrawn bank lines to exceed its uses by more
than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- AIAL has NZ$50 million of debt maturing in late 2012, but
has significant undrawn bank facilities to cover that amount.
-- In the event of a 30% drop of EBITDA, net sources would
remain positive. Compliance with covenants under its debt
documents would be maintained in that scenario.
In our analysis, we have assumed liquidity exceeding NZ$450
million over the next 12 months, comprising cash on hand, FFO,
and available committed bank facilities. We estimate the company
will use about NZ$350 million over that period, to cover its
capital-expenditure program, maturing debt, and dividends to
shareholders.
Outlook
The positive outlook is based on our view that AIAL's
financial metrics will remain comfortably above the company's
stated targets of 3.5x and 15% for FFO interest coverage and
FFO-to-debt respectively. Should shareholder distributions
remain stable, we consider that the company can sustain this
buffer over its policy targets. This is despite the company
undertaking partially debt-funded capital expenditure over the
next two-to-three years. The outlook also reflects our view that
AIAL will maintain its strong business risk profile.
The short-term and long-term ratings could be raised by one
notch in the next 12 months if:
-- The Commerce Commission does not seek to materially
change the current regulatory framework, and instead keeps the
current light-handed regime.
-- We gain sufficient comfort that the company intends to
maintain a significant buffer above its financial metrics
targets and not seek to implement any shareholder-friendly
capital-management measures with the improvement in its
financial metrics.
-- The expected appointment of a new CEO in the coming
months will not lead to a material change in the company's
overall strategy such that it weakens the airport's business or
financial risk profiles.
The outlook could be revised to stable if:
-- There were any adverse regulatory developments affecting
revenue trends.
-- AIAL increases its expected capital expenditure program
over the next two-to-three years, which would result in debt
levels being higher than our expectations.
-- AIAL undertakes acquisitions that would materially affect
