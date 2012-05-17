(The following was released by the rating agency)
May 17, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that its rating on Australia-based Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd.
(B/Stable/--) is not immediately affected by the company's
proposed acquisition of an additional 6% non-operated working
interest in the Sugarloaf Area of Mutual Interest (AMI), located
in Texas' Eagle Ford Shale basin.
In our view, this acquisition could provide some benefit to
the company's small asset base and low production levels.
However, we continue to consider the company's business risk
profile as "vulnerable", reflecting its limited operating track
record and diversity, with all of its operations concentrated in
the Eagle Ford Shale basin.
The rating on Aurora is also not immediately affected by the
company's A$120 million underwritten global equity raising and
on-market unconditional offer for Eureka Energy Ltd. Eureka
holds a 6.25% non-operated working interest in Sugarloaf AMI. We
would further assess the impact of these actions as they
progress closer to completion.
A key rating factor amid the investments and corporate
actions is Aurora's liquidity position. We believe the company's
liquidity should remain "adequate", taking into account the
proposed Sugarloaf AMI acquisition and equity raising. However,
liquidity could weaken if the takeover of Eureka succeeds
without sufficient support from the proceeds of the global
equity raising, existing cash, and operating cash flow.
Moreover, higher capital expenditure commitments for the
expanded acreage in Sugarloaf AMI could also worsen liquidity.
Consequently, the rating could come under pressure if we believe
there is a material deficit in Aurora's sources of liquidity,
including cash and available credit facilities, compared to its
uses of liquidity in the next 12 months.
