May 17, 2012-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Australia-based Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd. (B/Stable/--) is not immediately affected by the company's proposed acquisition of an additional 6% non-operated working interest in the Sugarloaf Area of Mutual Interest (AMI), located in Texas' Eagle Ford Shale basin.

In our view, this acquisition could provide some benefit to the company's small asset base and low production levels. However, we continue to consider the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable", reflecting its limited operating track record and diversity, with all of its operations concentrated in the Eagle Ford Shale basin.

The rating on Aurora is also not immediately affected by the company's A$120 million underwritten global equity raising and on-market unconditional offer for Eureka Energy Ltd. Eureka holds a 6.25% non-operated working interest in Sugarloaf AMI. We would further assess the impact of these actions as they progress closer to completion.

A key rating factor amid the investments and corporate actions is Aurora's liquidity position. We believe the company's liquidity should remain "adequate", taking into account the proposed Sugarloaf AMI acquisition and equity raising. However, liquidity could weaken if the takeover of Eureka succeeds without sufficient support from the proceeds of the global equity raising, existing cash, and operating cash flow. Moreover, higher capital expenditure commitments for the expanded acreage in Sugarloaf AMI could also worsen liquidity. Consequently, the rating could come under pressure if we believe there is a material deficit in Aurora's sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, compared to its uses of liquidity in the next 12 months.

