(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Ausdrill Ltd. (ASL) is an integrated mining services provider based in Australia, with operations in Africa.

-- We are assigning an issuer credit rating of 'BB' to ASL. The outlook is stable.

-- The rating reflects our view of ASL's weak business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile.

Rating Action

On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' issuer credit rating to Australia-based Ausdrill Ltd. (ASL). The outlook on the rating is stable. Rationale The 'BB' issuer credit rating on Ausdrill Ltd. (ASL) reflects our assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The rating incorporates ASL's indirect exposure to volatile commodity prices, its increasing presence in African countries that have vulnerable credit profiles, a requirement to actively manage the rollover of existing contracts, and a recent sizable growth in its business operations that has been partly debt-funded.

Offsetting these weaknesses are: ASL's intermediate financial risk profile and market position, which is supported by contracts to a mix of major mining houses who have competitive businesses. ASL is an integrated mining services provider located in Australia and Africa, and is supported by in-house manufacturing and ancillary services. The company has articulated financial policies that, in our opinion, bolster the credit rating. These policies include maintaining an EBITDA interest coverage of more than 6x; net debt to EBITDA of less than 2x; and net debt to net debt plus equity of less than 40%. At these peak credit metric levels, we believe that the company will exhibit adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of about 45%.

We also believe that adjusted free operating cash flow (FOC) will occasionally be positive, and for the most part, not substantially negative. Should its credit metrics peak at these levels, we would expect that the company will either modify its dividend policy, reduce its discretionary capital expenditure, or raise equity.

In fiscal 2012, the company had substantial financial flexibility. Its ratios included: -- EBITDA interest coverage of 11.6x, -- FFO-to-debt of 75.9%, -- FOC-to-debt of negative 18.1%, -- Debt-to-EBITDA of 1.1x, and -- Debt-to-debt plus equity of 30.2%. We expect that ASL's recent acquisition of Best Tractor Parts (BTP) for A$165 million will push its debt levels higher. However, we expect credit metrics will be better than our expectations for the rating. In fiscal 2013, we forecast the company will record an FFO-to-debt of about 58%, debt-to-EBITDA of 1.4x, and debt-to-debt plus equity of about 37%.

Our adjusted financial metrics consolidate on a pro-rata basis the earnings and debt obligations from the African joint venture (AUMS) with Barminco (not rated). ASL's business operations are very capital-intensive, with its investment in heavy equipment tied to winning contracts in mining, as well as drilling and blasting activities. In our view, maintaining an adequate EBITDA margin on these contracts is crucial. In the face of an increasingly challenging labor market, whereby it is essential to maintain high levels of productivity, we expect that ASL will produce EBITDA margins in the mid-20%, given its market position and breadth of projects.

ASL's emphasis on contracts that are heavily production focused and that are tied to a schedule of rates rather than a fixed price underpin our view that ASL is able to maintain these margins and withstand a moderate downturn in mining activity. ASL benefits from an exposure to a mix of commodities, mining houses, and geographies that could reduce adverse impacts on ASL's earnings.

However, its increasing exposure to the African gold mining sector that predominantly comprises contract mining operations and a mix of surface and underground operations remains a key rating weakness. We expect that ASL's revenues will remain focused on drilling, blasting, and exploration activities in Australia, which represent about 42% of total revenue. Contract mining in Africa contributes 34% of revenue and manufacturing/logistics at 8%. We expect BTP will contribute about 15% of future revenue.

Meanwhile, exploration activities account for about 12% of total revenue. Traditionally, the business has concentrated on hard rock mining, but is now taking on onshore gas drilling activities along the Australian east coast. ASL does not actively specialize on a particular commodity, instead it assesses each contract on: the likelihood of being paid, the length of the mine life, the credit quality of the mining company, and the location of the mine. Growth areas for ASL in Australia will be in underground contract mining, catering for the increased manufacturing needs in the states of Western Australia and Queensland, and strengthening its hydrological drilling services. The growth in Africa will be dependent upon the mining sector's willingness to grow and the feasibility of the projects to support new mines.

The company has grown rapidly, reflecting the buoyant commodity markets and management's ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate them. We expect that the recent BTP acquisition will enable the group to further diversify its products and provide reconditioned/refurbished parts. In addition, it will diversify its equipment rental activities and also provide it with a greater insight into trends emerging in the mining sector.

We believe that there is sufficient management depth in ASL, which mitigates the previous reliance on the major founding shareholder and current chief executive, Mr. Ron Sayers. Liquidity We believe that the company displays a "less than adequate"

liquidity.

In the near term, we expect that the sources of liquidity over the uses of liquidity are likely to be about 0.9x, reflecting the BTP acquisition, debt amortization under the equipment leases, and sizable capital expenditure to be incurred in fiscal 2013. ASL's capital structure comprises a three-year A$300 million bank revolving facility and a three-year US$250 million term loan that can be refinanced in the capital markets. The revolving facility will be used as a source of liquidity, and we expect that it will be largely undrawn in the first instance. In 2013, the group will have about A$136 million of debt maturing that has been extended following this refinancing. The bank facility providers benefit from security over ASL's Australian assets comprising real property mortgages and a general security agreement over the remainder of its assets. ASL's negative undertakings restrict the company from the provision of future security interest, incurrence of additional debt, asset disposals, and any changes to its core business. Asset financing is also undertaken at the Australian and African operations and within the AUMS joint venture.

Outlook: Stable

The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that ASL will successfully integrate BTP, renew rolling contracts, expand into new markets and product lines in Australia, and deliver on the contract mining undertakings in Africa. We expect its financial metrics to include an FFO-to-debt of about 45% and an FOC that will occasionally be positive, and for the most part, not substantially negative.

The rating could come under pressure if the company's financial metrics weakened due to a contraction in mining activity that coincided with the nonrenewal of retiring contracts or a closure of mines. Such scenarios would adversely affect ASL's EBITDA margins and result in FFO-to-debt falling to less than 45% and a substantially negative FOC. An upgrade is unlikely in the short term.

In the long term, the rating could be raised if the company successfully grew its operations into new and profitable mining activities, while minimizing its exposure to the volatile African countries.

A more conservative financial policy would have limited upward rating impact given ASL's weak business profile.

Related Criteria And Research

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Ausdrill Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--