Overview
-- Ausdrill Ltd. (ASL) is an integrated mining services
provider based in Australia, with operations in Africa.
-- We are assigning an issuer credit rating of 'BB' to ASL.
The outlook is stable.
-- The rating reflects our view of ASL's weak business risk
profile and intermediate financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BB' issuer credit rating to Australia-based
Ausdrill Ltd. (ASL). The outlook on the rating is stable.
Rationale The 'BB' issuer credit rating on Ausdrill Ltd. (ASL)
reflects our assessment of the company's "weak" business risk
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. The rating
incorporates ASL's indirect exposure to volatile commodity
prices, its increasing presence in African countries that have
vulnerable credit profiles, a requirement to actively manage the
rollover of existing contracts, and a recent sizable growth in
its business operations that has been partly debt-funded.
Offsetting these weaknesses are: ASL's intermediate
financial risk profile and market position, which is supported
by contracts to a mix of major mining houses who have
competitive businesses. ASL is an integrated mining services
provider located in Australia and Africa, and is supported by
in-house manufacturing and ancillary services. The company has
articulated financial policies that, in our opinion, bolster the
credit rating. These policies include maintaining an EBITDA
interest coverage of more than 6x; net debt to EBITDA of less
than 2x; and net debt to net debt plus equity of less than 40%.
At these peak credit metric levels, we believe that the company
will exhibit adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of
about 45%.
We also believe that adjusted free operating cash flow (FOC)
will occasionally be positive, and for the most part, not
substantially negative. Should its credit metrics peak at these
levels, we would expect that the company will either modify its
dividend policy, reduce its discretionary capital expenditure,
or raise equity.
In fiscal 2012, the company had substantial financial
flexibility. Its ratios included: -- EBITDA interest coverage of
11.6x, -- FFO-to-debt of 75.9%, -- FOC-to-debt of negative
18.1%, -- Debt-to-EBITDA of 1.1x, and -- Debt-to-debt plus
equity of 30.2%. We expect that ASL's recent acquisition of Best
Tractor Parts (BTP) for A$165 million will push its debt levels
higher. However, we expect credit metrics will be better than
our expectations for the rating. In fiscal 2013, we forecast the
company will record an FFO-to-debt of about 58%, debt-to-EBITDA
of 1.4x, and debt-to-debt plus equity of about 37%.
Our adjusted financial metrics consolidate on a pro-rata
basis the earnings and debt obligations from the African joint
venture (AUMS) with Barminco (not rated). ASL's business
operations are very capital-intensive, with its investment in
heavy equipment tied to winning contracts in mining, as well as
drilling and blasting activities. In our view, maintaining an
adequate EBITDA margin on these contracts is crucial. In the
face of an increasingly challenging labor market, whereby it is
essential to maintain high levels of productivity, we expect
that ASL will produce EBITDA margins in the mid-20%, given its
market position and breadth of projects.
ASL's emphasis on contracts that are heavily production
focused and that are tied to a schedule of rates rather than a
fixed price underpin our view that ASL is able to maintain these
margins and withstand a moderate downturn in mining activity.
ASL benefits from an exposure to a mix of commodities, mining
houses, and geographies that could reduce adverse impacts on
ASL's earnings.
However, its increasing exposure to the African gold mining
sector that predominantly comprises contract mining operations
and a mix of surface and underground operations remains a key
rating weakness. We expect that ASL's revenues will remain
focused on drilling, blasting, and exploration activities in
Australia, which represent about 42% of total revenue. Contract
mining in Africa contributes 34% of revenue and
manufacturing/logistics at 8%. We expect BTP will contribute
about 15% of future revenue.
Meanwhile, exploration activities account for about 12% of
total revenue. Traditionally, the business has concentrated on
hard rock mining, but is now taking on onshore gas drilling
activities along the Australian east coast. ASL does not
actively specialize on a particular commodity, instead it
assesses each contract on: the likelihood of being paid, the
length of the mine life, the credit quality of the mining
company, and the location of the mine. Growth areas for ASL in
Australia will be in underground contract mining, catering for
the increased manufacturing needs in the states of Western
Australia and Queensland, and strengthening its hydrological
drilling services. The growth in Africa will be dependent upon
the mining sector's willingness to grow and the feasibility of
the projects to support new mines.
The company has grown rapidly, reflecting the buoyant
commodity markets and management's ability to make acquisitions
and successfully integrate them. We expect that the recent BTP
acquisition will enable the group to further diversify its
products and provide reconditioned/refurbished parts. In
addition, it will diversify its equipment rental activities and
also provide it with a greater insight into trends emerging in
the mining sector.
We believe that there is sufficient management depth in ASL,
which mitigates the previous reliance on the major founding
shareholder and current chief executive, Mr. Ron Sayers.
Liquidity We believe that the company displays a "less than
adequate"
liquidity.
In the near term, we expect that the sources of liquidity
over the uses of liquidity are likely to be about 0.9x,
reflecting the BTP acquisition, debt amortization under the
equipment leases, and sizable capital expenditure to be incurred
in fiscal 2013. ASL's capital structure comprises a three-year
A$300 million bank revolving facility and a three-year US$250
million term loan that can be refinanced in the capital markets.
The revolving facility will be used as a source of liquidity,
and we expect that it will be largely undrawn in the first
instance. In 2013, the group will have about A$136 million of
debt maturing that has been extended following this refinancing.
The bank facility providers benefit from security over ASL's
Australian assets comprising real property mortgages and a
general security agreement over the remainder of its assets.
ASL's negative undertakings restrict the company from the
provision of future security interest, incurrence of additional
debt, asset disposals, and any changes to its core business.
Asset financing is also undertaken at the Australian and African
operations and within the AUMS joint venture.
Outlook: Stable
The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectation that
ASL will successfully integrate BTP, renew rolling contracts,
expand into new markets and product lines in Australia, and
deliver on the contract mining undertakings in Africa. We expect
its financial metrics to include an FFO-to-debt of about 45% and
an FOC that will occasionally be positive, and for the most
part, not substantially negative.
The rating could come under pressure if the company's
financial metrics weakened due to a contraction in mining
activity that coincided with the nonrenewal of retiring
contracts or a closure of mines. Such scenarios would adversely
affect ASL's EBITDA margins and result in FFO-to-debt falling to
less than 45% and a substantially negative FOC. An upgrade is
unlikely in the short term.
In the long term, the rating could be raised if the company
successfully grew its operations into new and profitable mining
activities, while minimizing its exposure to the volatile
African countries.
A more conservative financial policy would have limited
upward rating impact given ASL's weak business profile.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Ausdrill Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/--