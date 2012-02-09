(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Australian engineering contractors will suffer a material erosion in earnings in the event of a reversal of the resources boom.

Major Australian engineering service companies have over half their earnings either directly or indirectly exposed to resources-related projects. Based on their order book compositions, this exposure is set to increase further.

"Risks to sector earnings arise from greater price-based competition, the rising costs of permanent employees, finely priced lump-sum contracts, and committed expenditure on long lead-time equipment," said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Corporates team.

Until recently, local engineering contractors faced little competition from international players when bidding for Australian mining and infrastructure projects. "However, the status quo is changing, and foreign engineering contractors are not only creating price tension but are also winning major projects," added Mr Kenny.

