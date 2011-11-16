(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 16, 2011--Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater-than-30 days in arrears fell to 1.69% in June 2011 (Q2), from 1.81% in March 2011, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Subprime RMBS arrears rose by 43 basis points to 11.65% during the same period. Nine new transactions during Q2 brought total new issuance of Australian RMBS to A$9.68 billion-nearly five times the total new issuance in Q1 2011.

"The reduced arrears levels indicate signs of recovery after weather-related disruptions in early 2011," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin said. With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) having lowered the cash rates in November 2011, borrowers would have some mortgage relief.

"Monetary policy has been a very effective tool in easing financial pressure on borrowers as mortgage rates are mainly variable," said Ms. Chaplin. "This was evident when the RBA cut the cash rate from 7.25% to 3.00% over seven months from September 2008 to April 2009. A few months after the cuts began to take effect, the SPIN declined from its peak of 1.84% to 1.25%. We believe the impact of lower cash rates and hence, reduced mortgage rates, could relatively quickly alleviate financial pressure on borrowers."

The Low-Documentation Loan SPIN (reflecting loans extended to self-employed borrowers) remains high, at 5.71% in Q2 2011, compared to 1.39% of salaried employees. In our opinion, self-employed borrowers would benefit from a more even economic growth across sectors and the return of financial market confidence to improve their loan performance, in addition to lower cash rates.

The Standard & Poor's Prepayment Index (SPPI) on prime RMBS reached 17.83% in Q2 2011, a slight increase on Q1 2011. We expect the SPPI may increase as the effect of mortgage rate cuts and recovery from recent weather-related disruptions become more evident.

Ms. Chaplin added: "We expect Australian RMBS mortgage portfolios' performance to remain stable, underpinned by Australia's positive economic prospects and continued strong labor market supporting borrowers' debt serviceability."

Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.

