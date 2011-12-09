(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater-than-30 days in arrears dropped 5 basis points (bps) to 1.64% in August 2011, compared with a month earlier, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

There were no new issuances in August. Total prime RMBS outstanding was down marginally, at just over A$83.5 billion.

Subprime RMBS arrears also declined, though only by 3bps, to 11.07%, with A$1.86 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding as of Aug. 31, 2011.

The decline in arrears has been observed across sectors for prime and subprime RMBS. The Low-Documentation Loan SPIN also felt relief, with a decline of 15bps in a month to 5.76%. The general improvement seen in the past four months indicates recovery from weather-related stresses. With the reduced mortgage rate after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut the target cash rate by a total of 0.5% during the past two months, the seasonal Christmas period arrears spikes could be moderated in 2011.

As expected, most of the increase in the Low Doc SPIN is from arrears in the 60-to-90-day delinquency category, and the 30-to-60 day delinquency category fell by 32bps. In real dollar terms, Low Doc arrears fell by $17.8 million and Full Doc arrears fell by A$61 million. With an outstanding balance of A$6.2 billion, Low Doc loans still comprise 7.5% of the total mortgage loan portfolio underlying Australian prime RMBS.

Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.

The report, "Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics," for the month ended Aug. 31, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The report can be found on RatingDirect Global Credit Portal, under the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members of the media can contact Richard Noonan for a copy on (61) 3 9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.