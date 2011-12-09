(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 9, 2011--Loans underlying
Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
that are greater-than-30 days in arrears dropped 5 basis points
(bps) to 1.64% in August 2011, compared with a month earlier,
according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services.
There were no new issuances in August. Total prime RMBS
outstanding was down marginally, at just over A$83.5 billion.
Subprime RMBS arrears also declined, though only by 3bps, to
11.07%, with A$1.86 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding as of
Aug. 31, 2011.
The decline in arrears has been observed across sectors for
prime and subprime RMBS. The Low-Documentation Loan SPIN also
felt relief, with a decline of 15bps in a month to 5.76%. The
general improvement seen in the past four months indicates
recovery from weather-related stresses. With the reduced
mortgage rate after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut the target
cash rate by a total of 0.5% during the past two months, the
seasonal Christmas period arrears spikes could be moderated in
2011.
As expected, most of the increase in the Low Doc SPIN is
from arrears in the 60-to-90-day delinquency category, and the
30-to-60 day delinquency category fell by 32bps. In real dollar
terms, Low Doc arrears fell by $17.8 million and Full Doc
arrears fell by A$61 million. With an outstanding balance of
A$6.2 billion, Low Doc loans still comprise 7.5% of the total
mortgage loan portfolio underlying Australian prime RMBS.
Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures
the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on
residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated
Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime
and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify
the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days,
61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated
on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard &
Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.
The report, "Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics," for the
month ended Aug. 31, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of
arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The
report can be found on RatingDirect Global Credit Portal, under
the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured
Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members
of the media can contact Richard Noonan for a copy on (61) 3
9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.