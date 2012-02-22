(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 22, 2012--Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater than 30 days in arrears rose 4 basis points (bps) to 1.56% in October 2011, compared with a month earlier, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. There were two new issuances in October. Total prime RMBS outstanding was down marginally, at slightly more than A$82.4 billion.

Subprime RMBS arrears rose by 36 bps to 10.74% in October, with A$1.57 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding as of Oct. 31, 2011. Specifically, new subprime arrears rose by 78 bps and severe arrears (greater-than-60-but-less-than-90-days bucket, and greater-than-90-days bucket) fell by 41 bps.

The increase in arrears has been observed across sectors for prime and subprime RMBS. The Low-Documentation Loan SPIN (Low Doc) rose by 19bps to 5.86%. However, in real dollar terms, Low Doc fell by A$0.6 million.

"Whilst a relatively stable macroeconomic environment continues to underpin the performance of Australian RMBS portfolios, recent interest rate increases by banks and financial institutions and modest weakening in labour market fundamentals may impact arrears performance at the margin in coming months, as some borrowers face difficulties with increasing loan repayments," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin said. "The seasonal impact of the Christmas and holiday period is also likely to see some upward trends in arrears in coming months."

Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.

The report, Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics, for the month ended Oct. 31, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The report can be found on RatingDirect Global Credit Portal, under the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members of the media can contact Richard Noonan for a copy on (61) 3 9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.