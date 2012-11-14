(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 14, 2012--The credit
outlook for Australia's corporate sectors is broadly stable
going into 2013 but pockets of stress remain, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services highlighted in a series of five reports
published recently (see Related Research).
For Australia's mining companies, the longer term pace of
China's growth will sustain mining exports and consequently,
commodity prices. However, we do not expect commodity prices to
return to their peaks in 2013. In such a scenario, Australian
miners' cost-cutting and capital rationalization efforts would
ultimately shape their creditworthiness.
Conversely, high oil prices are lifting the prospects of oil
and gas companies. These companies are racing to reap the
benefits with several liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in
the pipeline. But huge execution risks loom. Persistent
infrastructure bottlenecks and limited resources could threaten
these projects.
The Australian retail sector is struggling with sluggish
demand as the global uncertainty and slowdown in Australian
nonmining industries have curbed customer's discretionary
spending. On the other hand, subscriber demand for mobile and
data services is ramping up. And, in the gaming sector, casinos
are poised to attract VIP gamblers from Asia and local punters
from pubs and clubs with their capacity expansion.
The sliding domestic housing market has cast a shadow over
real estate developers. We believe soft consumer confidence is
largely the cause of this deterioration. Furthermore, we
forecast that the Australian economy will soften, delaying a
recovery in the housing markets. But we expect the impact on
residential mortgage backed securities to be muted, with
defaults and losses staying low.
The project finance sector is largely immune from
macroeconomic conditions because of their availability-based
contracts, while the airports and ports are likely to see
further robust demand. In contrast, the utilities and toll-road
sector appear to face flat to modest growth prospects. For
regulated utilities, we consider that regulatory uncertainty is
casting some uncertainty on their businesses. Across the project
finance, utilities, and toll-road sectors, liquidity and
refinancing issues continue to be key rating factors.
