(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater-than-30 days in arrears remained stable at 1.69% in July 2011, compared to a month earlier, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. There were two new prime issuances totalling about A$1.2 billion during the month. Total prime RMBS outstanding was also steady, at nearly A$86 billion.

However, subprime RMBS arrears climbed 52 basis points higher to 12.18%, with A$1.63 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding, which is down by around A$282 million in July compared to June 2011. There was one new subprime issuance totalling about A$250 million.

"Self-employed borrowers continue to be the group most affected by financial pressures," Standard & Poor's credit analyst Vera Chaplin said. "In July, the Low-Documentation (Low Doc) Loan SPIN rose to 5.90%, which is 0.01% below the historical high in March 2011."

Compared to the previous month, it seems that most of the increase in the Low Doc SPIN is from arrears in the 30-to-60-day delinquency category. With an outstanding balance of A$6.4 billion, Low Doc loans now comprise 7.5% of the total mortgage loan portfolio underlying Australian prime RMBS. This is about half of the value (A$12.8 billion) in April 2005, when the Low Doc SPIN was first recorded by Standard& Poor's. Self-employed borrowers generally form the majority of mortgage-holders in the Low Doc SPIN.

Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.

The report, Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics, for the month ended July 31, 2011, provides a comprehensive analysis of arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The report can be found on RatingDirect Global Credit Portal, under the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members of the media can contact Richard Noonan for a copy on (61) 3 9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.