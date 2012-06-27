(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that delinquencies in the Australian prime RMBS sector have increased modestly, and by less than usual at this time of year, to 1.6% in Q112 from 1.57% in Q411. This is mainly due to a rise in the 90+ days bucket (up 6bp). The increase in Fitch's Dinkum Index is modest and below expectations.

Australian mortgage delinquencies usually tend to jump in the first quarter of the year, as a portion of Australian borrowers is temporarily affected by Christmas spending. The two cash rates cuts in Q411 have indeed outweighed the seasonal Christmas spending in combination with minor increases in bank standard variable rates, as shown by the stable 30-59 days arrears.

"The decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut cash rates by 25bp both in November and December 2011, to 4.25% has given some temporary relief to borrowers, as 30-59 day arrears have been stable overall and have not increased as much as others," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Arrears in the 90+ days bucket have however increased by 6bp, affecting the overall level of the Dinkum Index. Such an increase would usually be associated with a stagnating housing market.

However, Fitch has recently monitored an increase in hardship cases and this may have contributed to the accumulation of arrears in the 90+ days bucket," added Mr. Zanesi. More susceptible borrowers, such as self-employed households, continue to face challenges in meeting their mortgage obligations: Fitch's Dinkum Low-Doc Index recorded a growth in 30+ days arrears to 7.08% in Q112 from 6.62% in Q411. Delinquencies in the low-doc segment tend to be 2x-2.5x those of full-doc loans, but in the twelve months to end-March 2012 they were 4x-4.5x higher.

Fitch expects the two latest interest rate cuts on 2 May and 6 June 2012, to impact positively on Australian mortgage performance. Lower interest rates are expected to feed through to improved affordability for existing borrowers and thus to lower arrears levels. Although delinquency rates are increasing and are above the historical Australian average, they remain low relative to other countries and well within the expectations used to derive Fitch's ratings for Australian RMBS transactions. Covering four categories of delinquencies (30 to 59 days, 60 to 89 days, 90+ days and 30+ days) for full-documentation loans and low-documentation loans (both conforming and non-conforming), as well as claims against lenders' mortgage insurance, the Dinkum report enables market participants to compare the performance of Australian mortgages and monitor trends in the market.