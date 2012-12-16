(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Australian insurance sector should maintain a strong credit profile and earnings in 2013 despite pressure from falling interest rates. This is reflected in the Stable Rating Outlook for the sector.

"The recent operating performance of the Australian insurance sector has been robust in spite of volatile investment markets, falling interest rates and an extended period of above average losses from natural catastrophes," said John Birch, Director in Fitch's Australian Financial Institutions team.

'Moreover, capital ratios have remained stable, reinsurance capacity for the non-life sector remains available and insurers' investment portfolios continue to demonstrate a conservative bias."

Maintaining profitability will depend on how well insurers offset lower investment returns with stronger underwriting results or cost efficiencies. The ability to pass on premium rate rises varies by sector and class, and can be constrained by competition or, in certain statutory classes, by regulators. Fitch expects lower interest rates to result in an increased allocation towards highly rated corporate bonds at the expense of government bonds and is likely to prompt greater exploration of alternatives.

However, given ongoing investment market volatility and increased regulatory capital charges for high-risk investments, the agency does not expect a major shift in asset allocation and, therefore, a weakening of portfolios' credit profile.

Australian insurers tend to have conservative investment portfolios characterised by a larger weighting towards highly rated cash and fixed interest securities. Exposure to equities has been larger in the life sector although in the four years to 30 June 2012 this has reduced by around 40% to 14% of total investments.

In contrast, directly held equities made up only around 2% of total cash and investments in the non-life sector. To-date 2012 has been a benign loss year for natural catastrophes at around AUD0.3bn. However, an elevated period of natural catastrophe losses resulted in annual gross losses averaging around AUD2.5bn over the five years to end-2011, against AUD1.2bn over the past 44 years.

Importantly reinsurers' appetite for Australian property catastrophe risk remains strong, and has been supported by historically high levels of capital globally. Moreover, Fitch believes the prospect of significantly higher returns on their Australian exposures compared with 2010 and 2011 adds to the country's appeal. Fitch expects premium growth rates to remain robust in 2013.

Premiums have grown annually at around 12% in the life insurance sector over the last five years, and 4% in the non-life sector over the past nine years. In the life sector demand for risk insurance has been supported by high levels of personal debt, strong population growth and pressure on investment fee income for financial advisors. Growth has been more moderate in the non-life sector, but is likely to be supported by firm economic growth in Australia (Fitch forecasts GDP growth of 3% in 2013 and 3.2% in 2014).

A robust level of national income along with strong population growth would support insurance demand in areas such as housing construction and new motor vehicle sales.