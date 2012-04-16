(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) April 17, 2012--The frequency
and severity of claims in the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI)
industry in Australia is likely to remain stable in 2012,
according to a report published recently by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services. The industry report card, titled "Australian
LMI Industry Likely To Shrug Off An Economic Downturn," assesses
the likely impact on the sector's earnings compared with our
expectations for the Australian economy.
Standard & Poor's has addressed frequent comparisons between
the Australian and US LMI sectors, particularly with relation to
the significant rating differential between major players in
both markets. The report card also includes reviews of each of
the issuers we rate. The report follows our "Australian LMI
Providers Likely To Stand Firm Amid China Jitters" article
published on March 7, 2012.
"We expect unemployment rates to remain stable at around
5.0-5.5% in 2012 and believe households are likely to remain
deleveraged, leading to relative stability in the frequency and
severity of claims," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy
Huynh. "Standard & Poor's outlook for the Australian housing
market is weak, which we define as a continued softening in
property prices, rather than a significant correction that would
materially affect claims severity."
The continued strong labor market, undersupply of housing,
improved affordability and positive population growth should
underpin Australian property prices, in our opinion. Standard &
Poor's anticipates that the tightening of underwriting standards
within the banking and LMI sectors during the past three years
should result in better-quality vintages from 2009 onward.
We believe Australian LMIs are structured to remain
resilient to deteriorating economic conditions, and have
remained very strong through the global and local events of the
past decade, compared with their U.S. peers. We believe this
resilience is due to a combination of LMI attributes, the wider
Australian mortgage market and government initiatives. These
features align the Australian LMI sector more closely with that
of Canada, which continues to support highly rated LMIs, despite
the unemployment rate peaking at 8.3% in 2009 and remaining
above 7.4% since.
Also today, Standard & Poor's said in a separate report that
most insurance companies in the Asia-Pacific region are still
formalizing their enterprise risk management (ERM) governance
structures. The report, titled "Asia-Pacific Insurers' ERM Lags
The More Developed Markets; Australia And Japan Lead In
Sophistication," says there nevertheless has been strong
progress during the past decade, particularly in Australia,
Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore.