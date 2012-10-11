(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said
Australia and New Zealand structured finance (SF) saw stable
asset performance in Q312, with 114 affirmation and two upgrades
across 37 transactions. There were no downgrades during the
quarter.
"Affirmations continue to prevail among rating actions in
Australian and New Zealand structured finance, reflecting stable
asset performance and Fitch's view that the current ratings are
appropriate given the continued low level of realised and
expected losses ," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's
Structured Finance team. The upgrades were in one Australian
equipment ABS, Flexi ABS Trust 2010-1 and one Australian prime
RMBS, Challenger Millennium Series 2008-2 Trust.
The upgrades reflected strong build-up of credit enhancement
over the life of the transactions and steady portfolio
performance.
Overall, asset performance remained strong and Outlooks on
most ratings remain Stable. None of the notes reviewed in Q312
was on Negative Outlook.
The affirmations of 114 tranches were distributed among a
large range of asset types and particularly among Australian
prime RMBS (76). The rest were in auto ABS (30), equipment ABS
(one), reverse mortgage RMBS (six) - all in Australia - and
prime RMBS (one) in New Zealand.