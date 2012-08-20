(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY/LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) The latest figures from
three of Australia's biggest banks show improved funding
profiles as the sector gradually reduces its reliance on
wholesale funding, Fitch Ratings says.
Change is likely to be slow, because reliance on wholesale
borrowing is due partly to structural factors, but the trend
supports our high ratings for Australian banks compared with
those in many other countries.
The figures from National Australia Bank ('AA-'/Stable),
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group ('AA-'/Stable) and
Commonwealth Bank of Australia ('AA-'/Stable) indicate that
subdued credit growth has aided their funding by allowing them
to finance new lending largely through deposit growth. The
funding profile of Australian banks is one of our main concerns
for the sector, both because of the high use of wholesale
funding and because much of it is provided from overseas and for
short durations.
An increased reliance on retail deposits, which tend to be
more stable than wholesale funding, together with greater
duration in wholesale funding, is therefore a welcome trend.
Structural factors - including a large current account deficit
and mandatory long-term savings - mean that restructuring of
funding profiles will be a slow process.
While deposits provide more stable funding, competition to
attract those deposits is likely to remain fierce over the
short- to medium-term, and is pushing up funding costs. We
expect this to result in modest pressure on margins, though
banks will limit the impact by re-pricing their lending where
possible.
An example of this is the recent decision by several banks
not to pass on all of the Reserve Bank of Australia's 50bp
interest rate cut to their mortgage customers in May. The
subdued credit growth will also reduce revenue growth, which
will be partly offset by cost-efficiency measures. The major
banks' profitability remains solid and stable overall,
reflecting their relatively straightforward business models.
This provides a substantial buffer to absorb future losses.
Asset quality has also improved, though sectors such as
manufacturing, retail and tourism - which are exposed to the
strong Australian dollar - remain under pressure. The current
slowdown in China, Australia's largest trading partner, is yet
to have a significant impact on the Australian economy. However,
significant deterioration in bank asset quality indicators is
unlikely, assuming there is no "hard landing" in China.