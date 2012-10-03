(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects
Australian mortgage performance to improve in Q312 and Q412,
following a series of interest rate cuts, the most recent being
a 25bp cut on 2 October 2012. This was preceded by two rate
reductions on 6 June and 2 May this year. In a sign of that
mortgage performance is benefiting from the rate cuts from
end-2011, delinquencies in the Australian prime RMBS sector
already decreased to 1.54% in Q212, from 1.6% in Q112.
In its latest quarterly Dinkum report, Fitch says the
improvement in arrears was most evident in the 30-59 days and
60-89 days bucket (down 7bp) as a small number of borrowers who
increased their spending during the Christmas period, and then
fell into arrears in Q112, have cured their delinquency status
and recovered from the seasonal spending shock.
"The decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut cash
rates since last November has provided some relief to households
and will continue to do so," said James Zanesi, Director in
Fitch's Structured Finance team.
In Q112, arrears rose only marginally and by less than the
increase normally caused by seasonal Christmas spending. In
Q212, 30-59 days and 60-89 days delinquencies decreased by 7bp,
indicating a modest improvement in borrowers' serviceability.
Fitch expects this positive trend to continue in Q312 and Q412.
The standard variable rate has fallen 95bp between November 2011
and September 2012 and is expected to fall further following the
October 2 official interest rate cut.
Arrears in the 90+ days bucket continue to be higher than
historical levels. The current level of 90+ days arrears may be
explained by a stagnating housing market resulting in longer
time periods to sell properties and by an increase in hardship
cases. Hardship and payment moratoriums can prolong 90+ days
arrears as lenders allow borrowers longer periods to rectify
their arrears and to refrain from selling houses to repay loans.
More susceptible borrowers, such as self-employed
households, continue to face challenges in meeting their
mortgage obligations; Fitch's Dinkum Low-Doc Index recorded an
increase in 30+ days arrears to 7.19% in Q212 from 7.08% in
Q112. Delinquencies in the low-doc segment have historically
been 2x-2.5x those of full-doc loans, but in the 12 months to
end-June 2012 they were 4.5x higher. Australian delinquency
rates remain low relative to other countries and well within the
expectations used to derive Fitch's ratings for Australian RMBS
transactions. This reflects the robust Australian economy and
the continuing low unemployment rate which currently stands at
5.2%.
Covering four categories of delinquencies (30 to 59 days, 60
to 89 days, 90+ days and 30+ days) for full-documentation loans
and low-documentation loans (both conforming and
non-conforming), as well as claims against lenders' mortgage
insurance, the Dinkum report enables market participants to
compare the performance of Australian mortgages and monitor
trends in the market.
The full report, entitled 'The Dinkum Index - Q212', is
