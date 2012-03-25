(The following was released by the rating agency)
- Improved Funding Profile from Prudent Execution
SYDNEY, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the credit
profiles of Australian power & utilities companies should remain
commensurate with their current ratings, due to supportive
regulatory determinations, increased consolidation, deleveraging
and reduced funding needs.
"Funding profile greatly benefits from a lower refinancing
need in 2012 and ready access to both domestic and international
capital markets. Fitch expects utilities to continue to remain
well-placed to manage their medium-term funding requirements,"
said Sajal Kishore, Director in Fitch's Energy & Utilities team.
However, merchant generators face the highest refinancing
obligations in 2012. Merchant generators, with relatively higher
emissions intensity, may also find it difficult to refinance
existing debt maturities given the introduction of an emissions
abatement scheme from 1 July 2012. Fitch expects merchant
generators' credit profiles will remain most exposed to low
wholesale prices, wholesale price volatility and unfavourable
weather conditions.
In a new report published today, Fitch expects regulated
networks to benefit from higher tariffs approved over the
current determination period. Fitch notes that their medium-term
capex requirements remain the highest among Australian
utilities. However, these companies are considered a safe haven
in times of economic slowdown and market turmoil. Further, the
agency does not expect the proposed regulatory methodology
changes to include sufficiently adverse outcomes to result in a
negative credit impact.
Fitch also notes that the credit metrics of vertical
integrated entities have benefited from increased consolidation
across both retail and generation assets, with further
opportunities in residual generation assets in New South Wales
(NSW). However, the agency expects competitive pressures to
constrain their retail margins - as seen in NSW in 2011 - but
gradually ease over the medium term.
The report, 'Australian Power & Utilities - Improved Funding
Profile from Prudent Execution', is available on
www.fitchratings.com. The report details major companies'
forthcoming maturities and refinancing requirements and 2012
credit expectations.