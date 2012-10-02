(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there will be
no rating impact on Australian bank hybrid capital instruments
from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA)
decision to remove the requirement for it to approve coupon
payments that exceed after-tax earnings (the annual profits
test).
The change comes as part of APRA's final Basel III capital
standards which were published on 28 September 2012. APRA has
stated that it now considers the costs of maintaining the annual
profits test on bank hybrid capital instruments to outweigh the
supervisory benefits, given the fundamental change to the nature
and required levels of hybrid capital under Basel III.
The removal of the annual profits test eliminates one easily
activated loss absorption trigger of Australian bank hybrids.
However, this removal has no impact on coupon payments remaining
fully discretionary for Tier 1 hybrid instruments, which Fitch
views as the most easily activated loss absorption trigger. This
is reflected in Fitch notching Tier 1 hybrids three levels below
a bank's Viability Rating (VR). When combined with a two-notch
reduction for loss severity, Fitch will continue to rate
Australian bank Tier 1 hybrid instruments five notches below a
bank's VR.
APRA approval will still be required by Australian banks to
pay ordinary share dividends that exceed after-tax earnings.
APRA's Basel III rules will be introduced from 1 January
2013, ahead of the timeframe set out by the Basel committee. The
final rules are largely in line with APRA's previous indications
and do not alter Fitch's view that Australian banks are well
positioned to meet the Basel III capital requirements.