MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Unlike their peers in the Asia-Pacific, Australian banks appear content to remain closer to home, focusing mainly on Australia and New Zealand, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

The report, "We Still Call Australia Home: Banks Down Under Likely To Retain Domestic And New Zealand Focus," says the domestic operations of the four major Australian banks account for 80% of their total exposures. The four are Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), National Australia Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), and Westpac Banking Corp. (AA-/Stable/A-1+).

"Australia's major banks are likely to maintain New Zealand as their key overseas exposure for the next several years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sharad Jain. "The four major Australian banking groups collectively dominate the banking sector in New Zealand, where they have a long-standing presence.

"We expect banks to make incremental changes to their offshore exposures, though there could be a greater focus on Asia in the longer term," Jain said.

