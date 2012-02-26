(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 27, 2012-The impact of a potential downturn in the Australian economy arising from a China slowdown could flow onto the Australian banks, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in an article published recently. The article, titled, "A Slowdown In China Is Likely To Hurt Australian Bank Ratings", highlights that if a hard landing were to occur in China, a hypothetical small Australian bank could suffer a three-notch ratings downgrade.

"A hard landing scenario for China, resulting in a steep rise in the unemployment rate and rapid fall in real estate prices in Australia, could lower the economic risk score in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Australia." Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sharad Jain said. "This in turn could pressure the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs), and ultimately our ratings, on Australian banks."

For the four major Australian banks, the ratings impact would likely be partially dampened due to their diversity and our assessment of expected support from the Australian government. For example, a one-notch downgrade in their SACPs would be counterbalanced by our factoring in additional extraordinary support from the government into the final issuer credit ratings on the banks, assuming all other factors remain unchanged.

The article is available on Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. Members of the media can obtain a copy from Richard Noonan at 613 9631 2152.