MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 27, 2012-The impact of a
potential downturn in the Australian economy arising from a
China slowdown could flow onto the Australian banks, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said in an article published recently.
The article, titled, "A Slowdown In China Is Likely To Hurt
Australian Bank Ratings", highlights that if a hard landing were
to occur in China, a hypothetical small Australian bank could
suffer a three-notch ratings downgrade.
"A hard landing scenario for China, resulting in a steep
rise in the unemployment rate and rapid fall in real estate
prices in Australia, could lower the economic risk score in our
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Australia."
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sharad Jain said. "This in turn
could pressure the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs), and
ultimately our ratings, on Australian banks."
For the four major Australian banks, the ratings impact
would likely be partially dampened due to their diversity and
our assessment of expected support from the Australian
government. For example, a one-notch downgrade in their SACPs
would be counterbalanced by our factoring in additional
extraordinary support from the government into the final issuer
credit ratings on the banks, assuming all other factors remain
unchanged.
