MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Rating Services said today that it has raised its ratings
on 38 hybrid capital instruments issued by eight Australian
banking groups and their subsidiary companies; and at the same
time removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications,
where they were placed on Sept. 7, 2012 (see list).
This rating action follows a statement by the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), on Sept. 28, 2012,
concerning the release of its Basel III capital reform package.
The ratings affected by this announcement include those on
preference shares, junior subordinated debt, and other hybrid
instruments issued by Australian financial institutions. Our
counterparty credit ratings on these institutions are
unaffected, because our view of the risk profiles of the banks
otherwise are unchanged.
In its announcement, which gives effect to the major
elements of the Basel III capital reforms in Australia, as of
Jan. 1, 2013, APRA has removed the requirement for its approval
of payments by Australian-incorporated authorized deposit-taking
institutions in relation to Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2
instruments. This development increases Standard & Poor's
confidence concerning the repayment capacity of Australian banks
on their hybrid capital obligations.
RATINGS LIST
To From
Preferred Stock (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
ANZ National Bank Ltd.
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Other Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB BBB-/WatchPos
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
CBA Capital Trust
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
CBA Capital Trust II
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
ASB Capital Ltd.
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
ASB Capital No.2 Ltd.
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Bank of Western Australia Ltd.
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Preferred Capital Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB BBB-/WatchPos
National Australia Bank Ltd.
Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Junior Subordinated (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
National Capital Instruments LLC 2
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
National Capital Trust III
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
BNZ Income Securities Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
BNZ Income Securities 2 Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Westpac Banking Corp.
Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Junior Subordinated (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Macquarie Bank Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos
Macquarie Capital Loans Management Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BB+ BB/WatchPos
Macquarie PMI LLC
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BB+ BB/WatchPos
Macquarie Finance Ltd.
Junior Subordinated Debt (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos
Suncorp-Metway Ltd.
Preferred Stock (2 issues) A- BBB+/WatchPos
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd.
Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB BBB-/WatchPos
Bank of Queensland Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos