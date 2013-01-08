(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 08 (Fitch) Australian banks will continue to
use the covered bond market as a significant source of term
funding in 2013, Fitch Ratings says. We forecast total issuance
by Australian banks of AUD30bn-35bn (USD31.5bn-36.7bn) this
year. This represents substantial supply in a relatively young
market, although it is down from the AUD41.2bn of 2012.
We forecast slightly lower issuance in 2013 because banks
often tend to issue at a greater rate when a new source of
funding is opened up than we would expect in the longer term,
and because we expect credit growth in Australia to be muted.
Last year was the first full year of covered bond issuance
for Australian banks following the passing of covered bond
legislation in November 2011. They took the opportunity to
rebalance their liability structures by replacing unsecured debt
with covered bonds, and to lengthen their maturity profiles.
Five Australian banks issued a total of AUD44bn of covered
bonds between the passage of covered bond legislation and
end-2012. Australia's legislation caps issuance by limiting the
value of assets in cover pools to a maximum of 8% of total
Australian assets on the issuing bank's balance sheets. Even
though there has been rapid issuance, Fitch calculates that the
four largest Australian issuers - Australia & New Zealand
Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National
Australia Bank Limited, and Westpac Banking Corporation - are
all at less than one-third of their legal limits. NAB is at
around 22%, Westpac at around 29%, ANZ around 31%, and CBA
around 32%.
We estimate total potential maximum covered bond issuance of
AUD146bn, on the basis of current domestic assets held by the
major four Australian banks, assuming overcollateralisation
remains constant. This leaves considerable room for continued
supply.
The fifth issuer, Suncorp-Metway Limited, has issued up to
61% of the legal limit, reflecting the issuance of
benchmark-sized issues in 2012 and the much smaller size of its
total Australian assets.
We think other Australian banks outside the big four will
contemplate covered bond issuance this year, but a decision on
whether to enter the market may depend on the outcome of the
upcoming revision of the Prudential Standard APS 120 that
governs securitisation. The Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority has mooted changes to the standard that will allow
Australian banks to undertake "funding only securitisations" and
use Master Trust structures. If forthcoming, these changes may
tip the balance towards securitisation for smaller financial
institutions.
Our asset and ratings outlooks for Australian covered bonds
in 2013 are stable.