(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, January 08 (Fitch) Australian banks will continue to use the covered bond market as a significant source of term funding in 2013, Fitch Ratings says. We forecast total issuance by Australian banks of AUD30bn-35bn (USD31.5bn-36.7bn) this year. This represents substantial supply in a relatively young market, although it is down from the AUD41.2bn of 2012.

We forecast slightly lower issuance in 2013 because banks often tend to issue at a greater rate when a new source of funding is opened up than we would expect in the longer term, and because we expect credit growth in Australia to be muted.

Last year was the first full year of covered bond issuance for Australian banks following the passing of covered bond legislation in November 2011. They took the opportunity to rebalance their liability structures by replacing unsecured debt with covered bonds, and to lengthen their maturity profiles.

Five Australian banks issued a total of AUD44bn of covered bonds between the passage of covered bond legislation and end-2012. Australia's legislation caps issuance by limiting the value of assets in cover pools to a maximum of 8% of total Australian assets on the issuing bank's balance sheets. Even though there has been rapid issuance, Fitch calculates that the four largest Australian issuers - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Limited, and Westpac Banking Corporation - are all at less than one-third of their legal limits. NAB is at around 22%, Westpac at around 29%, ANZ around 31%, and CBA around 32%.

We estimate total potential maximum covered bond issuance of AUD146bn, on the basis of current domestic assets held by the major four Australian banks, assuming overcollateralisation remains constant. This leaves considerable room for continued supply.

The fifth issuer, Suncorp-Metway Limited, has issued up to 61% of the legal limit, reflecting the issuance of benchmark-sized issues in 2012 and the much smaller size of its total Australian assets.

We think other Australian banks outside the big four will contemplate covered bond issuance this year, but a decision on whether to enter the market may depend on the outcome of the upcoming revision of the Prudential Standard APS 120 that governs securitisation. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority has mooted changes to the standard that will allow Australian banks to undertake "funding only securitisations" and use Master Trust structures. If forthcoming, these changes may tip the balance towards securitisation for smaller financial institutions.

Our asset and ratings outlooks for Australian covered bonds in 2013 are stable.