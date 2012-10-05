(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2012-After witnessing
strong growth in the recent past, rated Australian and New
Zealand airports could be further tested in light of the
continuing global economic uncertainty, particularly in China.
Nonetheless, the outlook for the rated airports remains stable,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published
today titled, "Rated Australian And New Zealand Airports Are
Well Placed To Face A China Slowdown".
"The ability of the Australian and New Zealand airports to
maintain credit quality in the face of industry shocks has been
underpinned by resilience in passenger demand, as well as the
capacity and willingness of the airport's management to take
necessary steps to protect their credit profile," Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Philip Grundy said. "The strong business
risk profiles of the rated airports, demonstrated history of
relatively quick recovery from shocks, and our expectation of
continued long-term growth in passenger demand underpin our
stable outlook for the sector."
In our report, we have analyzed the ability of rated
airports in the two countries to withstand pressures from three
independent hypothetical scenarios: a hard economic landing in
China, significant depreciation of the Australian dollar, and
failure of a major airline. We believe the extent of the impact
would vary for each airport. While an airport's revenue mix and
financial risk profile would be critical in contending with the
challenges, most rated airports have typically preserved their
credit quality by rationalizing their capital projects, and
maintaining prudent refinancing practices and adequate
liquidity.