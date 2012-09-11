(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012 -- In the past
two years covered bonds have emerged as a new funding option for
some of Asia Pacific's banks, says Standard & Poor's in a new
report.
New Zealand banks started issuing covered bonds in 2010,
Australia followed suit in 2011, while regulators and
stakeholders in Singapore, Japan, and Korea are at differing
stages of developing frameworks for issuance of this brand of
bonds.
"In Standard & Poor's opinion, the experience of Australian
and New Zealand banks with covered bonds shows that issues of
this type have the potential to support the funding and
liquidity of banks," says credit analyst Sharad Jain, in the
report published on Sept. 10, 2012. "We consider that covered
bonds have improved Australian and New Zealand banks' diversity
of funding sources as well as the tenor of their borrowings."
Despite the relative successes with covered bonds seen by
the Australian and New Zealand banks, Standard & Poor's expects
that in the near term, covered bond issuance from banks in other
Asia Pacific countries is likely to remain low, given the strong
support from customer deposits in these countries.
