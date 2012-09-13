(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Discontinuity Caps (D-Caps) and Stable Outlooks to the ratings
of all Australian and New Zealand covered bonds following the
agency's update to its Covered Bonds Rating Criteria. The
ratings are as follows:
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ): D-Cap:
2 (high), Outlook Stable
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA): D-Cap 2 (high) Outlook
Stable
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB): D-Cap 3 (moderate
high), Outlook Stable
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SUN): D-Cap 3 (moderate high),
Outlook Stable
Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC): D-Cap: 2 (high), Outlook
Stable
ANZ National Bank Limited (ANZNBL): D-Cap: 2 (high), Outlook
Stable
ASB Bank Limited (ASB): D-Cap: 2 (high), Outlook Stable
Bank of New Zealand Limited (BNZ): D-Cap 3 (moderate high),
Outlook Stable
Westpac New Zealand Limited WNZL): D-Cap: 2 (high), Outlook
Stable
Under Fitch's updated criteria, D-Caps determine the maximum
rating notch uplift from the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to the covered bond rating on a probability of default
(PD) basis. D-Caps reflect Fitch's view of the likelihood of a
programme defaulting in the immediate aftermath of an issuer
default. For cases apart from a D-Cap of 8 (minimal
discontinuity), the D-Cap is based on the highest risk
assessment of any one of the following components: asset
segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative
management (systemic and cover pool-specific) and privileged
derivatives.
The Outlook Stable on all Australian and New Zealand covered
bonds reflects that of their respective sovereign ratings and of
their respective issuer's IDR, as well as Fitch's expectation
that both the asset performance and over-collateralisation will
remain stable.
The liquidity gap and systemic risk component of the D-Caps
for Australian and New Zealand covered bond programmes have been
assessed in a range from moderate high to high, depending on the
characteristics of the programme's liquidity gap protection
mechanism, and is at present the driver of the D-Cap for each of
the programmes in these countries. The IDRs of Australia
('AAA'/Stable) and New Zealand ('AA'/Stable), together with a
Country Ceiling of 'AAA' in each country, do not act as a
constraint on the assessment.
Fitch has assessed asset segregation for all Australian and
New Zealand covered bond programmes as low risk, because the
agency considers it very unlikely that any claims would reduce
the cover pool available to investors post issuer default.
The systemic alternative management risk has been assessed
as moderate for all Australian and New Zealand covered bond
programmes due to the significant roles and functions that would
be performed post issuer default by the trustee or that the
trustee would contract out to other parties. The contracted
trustees are large, experienced providers of trustee services in
their respective markets and have established operational
practices and procedures that will allow them to perform their
roles if required.
The cover pool-specific alternative management risk has been
assessed as low for the majority of Australia and New Zealand
covered bond programmes and the rest as moderate. All Australian
and New Zealand issuers have programmes with residential
mortgage cover pools, strong IT systems, either internally or
externally developed, providing reliable quality data delivery
and all issuers have sound experience with the issuance of
covered bonds and RMBS.
Privileged derivatives have been assessed as moderate based
on the materiality of the exposure and the provision of these
derivatives by internal or intra-group counterparties. The
derivatives included within programmes generally include a
fixed-floating rate swap on a component of the cover pool,
currency swaps, where necessary, and an asset swap.
Australian and New Zealand covered bond programmes' D-Caps
and other component risk assessments are as follows:
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in
Australia as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the
institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in
Australia as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the
institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
National Australia Bank Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA',
Outlook Stable D-Cap: 3 (moderate high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment
for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven
by programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a 12-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, the same as
Fitch's assessment of the time required to sell cover pool
assets in Australia. The D-Cap of 3, when combined with the
institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
Suncorp-Metway Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment
for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven
by the programme's issuance of soft-bullet covered bonds with a
12-month extension period for the liquidation of the underlying
cover pool assets, the same as Fitch's assessment of the time
required to sell cover pool assets. The D-Cap of 3, when
combined with the institution's IDR and potential recovery
uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered
bonds.
Westpac Banking Corporation
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high) Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in
Australia as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the
institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
ANZ National Bank Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-',
Outlook Stable Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA',
Outlook Stable D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New
Zealand as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the
institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
ASB Bank Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low Liquidity gap and systemic risk:
high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New
Zealand as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the
institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
Bank of New Zealand Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic
alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment
for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven
by programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a 12-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, the same as
Fitch's assessment of the time required to sell cover pool
assets in New Zealand. The D-Cap of 3, when combined with the
institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
Westpac New Zealand Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA', Outlook Stable
D-Cap: 2 (high)
Asset segregation: very low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: low Systemic
alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for
liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by
programme documentation which provides, in certain
circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled
covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch
has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New
Zealand as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the
institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.