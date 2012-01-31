SEOUL/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, January 30 (Fitch) Matt Jamieson
spoke with Peter Archbold and Vicky Melbourne, Fitch's commodity
analysts based in London and Sydney respectively, about the
slowdown in China and the potential negative impact this could
have on Australia's major iron ore exporters - BHP Billiton
Limited/Plc (BHPB; 'A+'/Stable), Rio Tinto Limited/Plc (RT;
'A-'/Stable) and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (Fortescue;
'BB+'/Stable). Matt is Head of APAC Research in Fitch's
Corporate Ratings Group.
Despite the slowdown in Chinese steel production in the
final quarter of 2011, the Australian resource giants are
aggressively expanding their iron ore production capacity based
on their view that growth in China will remain strong over the
long term. Peter and Vicky point out that as the Australian iron
ore companies are high-grade and low-cost producers, then even
in a scenario where Chinese demand growth stalls and iron ore
prices fall significantly the extent of the negative impact on
their operating profiles should be limited compared to other
iron ore producers.
Matt: With China representing more than 60% of Australia's
clearly the viability of capacity expansion is heavily dependent
on China continuing to grow strongly. However, in light of
Fitch's expectation for Chinese economic growth to slow in 2012
and the current downturn in the Chinese property market,
including government policies on residential real estate, isn't
there a concern that the Australian resource companies are
increasing their capacity at the wrong time?
Peter: While China's economy looks set to slow from the
9-10% level achieved over the past 3 years, Fitch still expects
it to grow in the 8-9% range over the next 2-3 years.
Importantly the size of China's economy is now around 40%
greater than it was in 2008. With this in mind Fitch expects
that Chinese steel consumption will continue to grow in an
absolute sense in 2012, supported by government programs to
expand infrastructure and social housing construction.
Nevertheless, in view of the government's current tight policy
on the property sector, the annual growth rate for commodity
demand is likely to moderate down from the double digit growth
experienced over the past few years.
Matt: But how can we explain BHPB's, RT's and Fortescue's
plans to increase iron ore production by 19%, 44% and 300%
respectively, in the context of a slowdown in Chinese steel
production? Production figures issued by the China Iron & Steel
Association (CISA) show Chinese monthly steel production slowed
to 51.3 mt in December 2011 (minus 3% yoy) compared to around
60.0 mt per month over the March to August period. CISA are
only expecting 4% growth in steel production in 2012, compared
to 10% in 2011. So wouldn't this suggest that China has put the
brakes on steel production, and hence its iron ore requirement
for 2012 could fall well short of what the Australian resource
companies are hoping for?
Peter: Well the reality is that BHPB and RT did not
experience any slowdown in iron ore orders to China, despite the
slowdown in Chinese steel production in 2H 2011. Using
Australia's Port Hedland as an example, where BHP is the biggest
user, a record 60.9 mt of iron ore was shipped in 4Q 2011.
Moreover, in the month of December alone, the port's iron ore
shipments climbed 23% yoy to 21.4 mt.
Importantly the Australian resource giants' expansion plans
are not formulated on likely demand over the next 2-3 years, but
rather a view that growth in Asian emerging markets will
continue to grow over the long term, led by China. Also margins
available on iron ore, even after taking account of expected
price falls, would be higher than most other commodities in
their portfolios (exceptions would be petroleum, copper and
possibly bauxite). Therefore, when the companies are comparing
project returns internally, iron ore expansion is an easy
decision to approve relative to other commodities including
aluminum, lead or zinc.
Vicky: Specifically in the case of Fortescue, we view their
expansion plans as relatively secure given that the company has
signed offtake agreements of up to 120mt or 80% of its expanded
tonnage.
I think it's also worth noting that iron ore imports from
India are declining. India exports about 50% of its total iron
ore production (about 96mt in 2010) with 95% of that going to
China. However in July 2010, bans on iron ore production by the
Indian state of Karnataka, which accounted for about 25% of
India's total iron ore production, were enacted while officials
investigated illegal mining activity. While the ban was
subsequently lifted in some regions, losses in production led to
a reduction in India's iron ore exports. According to China's
General Administration of Customs, imports of Indian iron ore in
2011 fell 24% yoy to 73.3 mt. In addition to the environmental
related mining bans, increased export tariffs and pressure from
India's steel mills to retain their iron ore for future domestic
needs strongly suggest that India's trade with China will
further decline in 2012.
Matt: What about the risk posed by the Chinese government's
12th Five-Year Plan (2011 to 2015), where it firstly intends to
boost reliance on domestic iron ore supply, and secondly aims
for 40% of China's imported iron ore to be sourced from mines
owned or invested by Chinese firms by the end of 2015?
Peter: We expect this will be a gradual transition process
that is unlikely to negatively impact BHPB, RT and Fortescue in
a significant manner. Chinese domestic iron ore production is
typically low-grade and accordingly of higher cost to produce
compared to imported iron ore. With iron ore prices likely to
soften in 2012, the viability of domestic production will be
under pressure, and hence it will not be easy for the Chinese to
increase their output of iron ore significantly. Moreover, China
needs higher grade foreign ores to blend with its local product,
and this together with the close proximity of Australia means
that Chinese demand for high-grade ore from BHPB, RT and
Fortescue should remain strong.
Vicky: While we understand that China has invested in a
capacity of some 150 mtpa of iron ore deposits abroad, less than
10% of these mines are actually producing. As part of the plan,
China has invested significantly in Australian projects - Sino
Iron project being just one example. Importantly the five-year
plan no doubt includes China's intention to invest in existing
producers. In this regard Hunan Valin Iron and Steel Group
became Fortescue's second largest shareholder following a
placement in May 2009 and it currently has a 15% stake.
Matt: In a worse-case scenario where the Chinese economy
slows significantly (approaching a "hard-landing"), and in
addition to the current slowdown in the private housing market
the Chinese government's level of infrastructure and social
housing spending slows compared to previous years, to what
extent will the Australian iron ore producers be negatively
impacted?
Peter: Although there would be a negative impact on their
operating and financial profiles, we would still expect the
Australian iron ore producers to fare relatively well in such a
worse-case scenario. This is because they are adding capacity
at the bottom of the iron ore cost curve, so in a weaker
demand/price environment they can continue to generate good
project returns when the viability of other producers come under
question and their expansion plans will potentially be deferred.