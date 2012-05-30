UAE official accuses Qatar of escalating Gulf row
DUBAI, June 8 A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official on Thursday accused Qatar of escalating a row with its Arab neighbours by seeking help from Turkey and Iran in the dispute.
May 31 Moody's has placed on review for possible downgrade the insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) of QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (QMI, IFSR Aa3) and Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (`WLMI', IFSR Aa3).
DUBAI, June 8 A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official on Thursday accused Qatar of escalating a row with its Arab neighbours by seeking help from Turkey and Iran in the dispute.
OTTAWA, June 8 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday he is comforted by recent signs of economic strength even as the central bank warned that rising consumer debt levels and an unbalanced housing market have raised household vulnerabilities.