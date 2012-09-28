(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2012--Despite the
low-credit-growth outlook for Australia's overall banking sector
and the heightened competition for deposits from the country's
four major and other regional banks, we believe that our ratings
on Australia's credit unions, building societies, and mutual
banks ("mutuals") will remain largely stable in the medium term,
says Standard & Poor's in a new research report titled
"Australian Mutuals On A Familiar Path of Ratings Stability, But
Pressures Slowly Mount".
Standard & Poor's currently rates around 65% of Australian
mutuals (by assets). We expect that most of these mutuals will
stay within the 'BBB' range through the next one-to-two years.
The report looks at the business position, capital &
earnings, risk position, and funding & liquidity of the
Australian mutuals sectors as a whole, concluding that their
medium-term ratings outlook is secure.
"In our view, upward rating potential for the highest rated
mutuals (i.e. those rated 'BBB+') is very limited and unlikely,"
says the report's author, credit analyst Andrew Mayes. "We
believe that well-matched mergers that are effectively executed
could support upward rating potential for some mutuals currently
rated below 'BBB+', but in this regard, merger benefits would
need to be sufficient to strengthen our assessment of business
and risk position factors, which are the most common factors
currently constraining ratings relative to higher rated peers."