MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 11, 2012 -- Loans underlying Australian prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are greater than 30 days in arrears continued to trend downward in June 2012, with the prime SPIN at 1.50%. The SPIN has decreased by 19 basis points (bps) during the past six months due to the effect of lower interest rates. Total prime RMBS outstanding was down marginally, at approximately A$114.5 billion.

The low-documentation (Low Doc) loan SPIN rose by 6 bps to 6.07% in June, while the full-documentation (Full Doc) loan SPIN fell by 7 bps to 1.26%.

Subprime RMBS arrears increased by 18 bps to 10.89% in June, with A$1.5 billion in subprime RMBS outstanding as of June 30, 2012. This increase was more pronounced in the new arrears (less-than-30-days bucket) and greater-than-60-but-less-than-90-days bucket.

Standard & Poor's has expanded its coverage of the SPIN and SPPI calculations to include noncapital market issuance. A comparison of the previous and new methodologies shows the trends are similar. We based our report on the expanded SPIN.

Standard & Poor's Mortgage Performance Index (SPIN) measures the weighted-average arrears more than 30 days past due on residential mortgage loans in both publicly and privately rated Australian RMBS transactions. The SPIN is calculated for prime and subprime residential mortgage loans. The indices identify the proportion of loans in arrears in each of the 31-60 days, 61-90 days, and 90+ days' arrears categories. SPIN is calculated on a monthly basis using information provided to Standard & Poor's by the issuers of RMBS transactions.

The report, "Australian RMBS Arrears Statistics," for the month ended June 30, 2012, provides a comprehensive analysis of arrears statistics on loans underlying Australian RMBS. The report can be found on RatingsDirect, at www.globalcreditportal.com, under the Global Research Publications window. Select Structured Finance Research from the drop-down menu in this window. Members of the media can contact Richard Noonan for a copy on (61) 3 9631 2152 or richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com.