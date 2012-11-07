(The following was released by the rating agency)
published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services analyses the
ability of Australia's three rated regional banks-- Bendigo and
Adelaide Bank Ltd., Bank of Queensland Ltd., and Suncorp-Metway
Ltd.--to remain competitive in a tough banking environment.
The report discusses how the regional banks' historically
better-customer-service record compared to the major banks' is a
factor that still resonates with customer sets in the banking
market. However, in Standard & Poor's opinion, good customer
service alone will not win new business, nor will it be
sufficient in itself to support the strongest of business
profiles. As we see it, the regional banks have needed to
balance their desire to maintain high customer service levels
while managing costs, particularly with respect to management of
branch and staff numbers. Also, the impact of technology on
financial product and service distribution has diluted this
advantage compared with that enjoyed in the past.
The report examines four business-strategy challenges facing
the regional banks:
-- Developing a business franchise profile that resonates
with a target customer set;
-- Remaining competitive on price;
-- Matching the major banks' capability in the products and
sectors in which they compete head-on; and
-- Maintaining a customer-service advantage.
