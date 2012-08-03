(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its latest version of Australian RMBS rating criteria for assessing credit risk in Australian residential mortgage loan pools. The criteria assumptions remain unchanged and Fitch therefore expects the latest criteria to have no impact on existing ratings.

The report, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia" replaces the existing report of the same name dated 10 August 2011. The criteria assumptions are published as an addendum to the APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria and should be read in conjunction with that report.

The Australian RMBS criteria assumptions remain unchanged from 2011 due to stable forecasts for the key economic drivers that can impact residential mortgage performance and the stable performance of Australian RMBS.

"The two key concerns that drove changes to the Australian RMBS criteria assumptions in 2011 remain. While there has been some improvement, household leverage remains high as do residential property prices relative to income levels," said David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Australian Structured Finance team.

The Australian RMBS criteria assumptions are also used in the rating of Australian covered bond programmes where residential mortgages are used as collateral. The updated criteria assumptions will have no rating impact on existing Australian covered bond programmes.