(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published
report that its outlook for Australian Transportation is stable.
The stable outlook is supported primarily by solid traffic
performance.
Underlying traffic levels have consistently grown either
mildly or strongly in recent years, in sharp contrast to
European and US peers which have experienced material declines.
Fitch expects this stability to continue, which is reinforced by
the strong performance of the Australian economy.
The Fitch-rated road and airport assets also perform
important economic roles which further underpin their
performance: Sydney Airport is the principal origin and
destination airport in Australia; the Eastern Distributor (M1),
Hills M2, M5 and Westlink M7 roads and the Lane Cove Tunnel form
the bulk of Sydney's Orbital road network; and the Citylink road
in Melbourne is an important connection into the city's central
business district.
This robust operating performance and the absence of major
economic shocks have left these companies with strong cash flow
coverage. Nonetheless, Australian transportation issuers have
unusually high exposure to medium term (three to five-year)
domestic bullet bank debt compared to global peers.
Whilst cash flows should be able to support potentially
higher debt costs in future, the need for regular refinancing of
these long life assets is a relative weakness and exposes these
companies to the liquidity of the Australian banking sector.
Furthermore, the Australian economy has a high dependence on
the commodities sector and its banking sector is heavily reliant
on external debt funding. Should either of these factors
deteriorate, this could leave the Australian transportation
issuers exposed to reduced traffic levels or to difficulties
refinancing maturing debt at reasonable rates.