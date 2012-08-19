BRIEF-Intracoastal Capital reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Top Ships
* Intracoastal Capital Llc reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Top Ships Inc as of may 27 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qYXvj6 Further company coverage:
Aug 20 Moody's Investors Service says that Australia's mutual financial institutions have strong balance sheets, as reflected in their asset quality and funding profiles, but slower credit growth and strong competition from banks for deposits will put pressure on the sector's profitability in 2012 and 2013.
ABUJA, June 5 Nigeria's central bank introduced a new spread limit on interbank transactions on Monday, it said in a statement, in an attempt to boost liquidity in the currency market.